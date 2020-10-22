Philadelphia PA. —The phrase, “A Long Bike Ride” will take on a new meaning when David Feinman and some friends take off for a 1,100-mile, 10-day bike ride from Philadelphia to Florida. The ride will conclude in Panama City with a self-supported Iron distance triathlon on October 31st. This consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run. This will take place one week ahead of the official Ironman competition in Panama City. David Feinman, Cameron Smith, and Jordan Champalou will cycle through 10 cities, covering upwards of 100 miles per day supported by a crew of two people and an RV in tow.
It’s all for a great cause. The team has partnered with the American Stroke Association and has already raised $5,000 for the cause. This cause is very personal to David. The team hopes to inspire others to “move more” and push themselves to do their best. They will be inviting others to join them for some miles virtually or even in person along their 10-city bike tour. It’s so important especially during these times to do things for your health. Making a change in your life to move more is hard, but pushing yourself comes with great rewards. This trip is the result of David beginning that push 5 years ago and he hopes to inspire others to begin their own journeys as his grandfather did for him.
“When my grandfather had a stroke in 2015, he was met with not only a new way of living but an uncomfortable recovery. Watching him push himself each day in recovery and learn to walk again inspired me to start running again. Through his spirit, I was able to push myself further and further until I was able to do an Ironman triathlon. Now I am biking to Florida to honor him and the impact he had on me through his recovery” Feinman says.
What has been amazing about this journey, is that people in every single city have offered to open up their homes to allow the team to park the RV and rest before they take off for the next city the following day. The team hopes to make connections in each city and share the “why” of this journey.
Our goal is to raise $1 million and ride 1 million miles to raise funds and awareness for prevention and treatment of heart disease and stroke. Participants can go beyond the bike and run or walk instead of riding and rack up miles any way they want.
CycleNation is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s nationwide movement empowering Americans to get heart healthy and brain healthy while raising funds to continue vital community programs lowering the risk for heart disease and stroke.
Where/When:
October 20 7:30 AM- 8:00 AM: Philadelphia PA, Philadelphia Museum of Art for Ride Kickoff
October 21: Baltimore Maryland
October 22: Locust Grove, VA
October 23: Greensboro NC
October 24: Charlotte NC
October 25: Newberry SC
October 26: Louisville GA
October 27: Ashburn GA
October 28: Tallahassee FL
October 29: Panama City
October 31: Panama City Florida Iron distance event
The team will start cycling around 7:30 AM each morning and be done each day around 4:00 PM. If you would like to schedule a time to meet them, reach out directly to Dave.
Fundraising Link: https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/CycleNation/FDA-FoundersAffiliate?team_id=571518&pg=team&fr_id=5385
Featured on: iHeart Radio, Q102, The Breeze 106.1, Radio 104.5 and The Gambler 1480 am
About David Feinman
David Feinman is a Philadelphia based entrepreneur and amateur triathlete. Dave co-founded Viral Ideas and Flixation. Five years ago, David’s grandfather, Norton, had a stroke. Like so many impacted by a stroke, Norton lost his ability to walk. Watching his grandfather get back up and regain his ability to walk a mile inspired David to start running again. At the time, David was out of shape, coming off an injury, and could barely run a mile. He built himself up to running the Broad Street Run (10-mile race) to raise money for the American Stroke Association one month after his grandfather's stroke. Eventually, David began pushing the boundaries further and competed in an Ironman. He plans to continue pushing the boundaries and inspire others to get moving.
