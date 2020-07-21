HIGH POINT, NC – On Sat., July 18, 2020, at 7:42 p.m., High Point Police Department officers responded to 605 S. Scientific Street, in reference to an assist EMS call with CPR in progress. 605 S. Scientific Street is a Buddhist Temple. Upon arrival, officers located EMS rendering aid to Tam Dinh Tran (A/M 50). Tam Dinh Tran is a Buddhist Monk serving the temple. It was discovered that Tran had a traumatic injury to his right side, below the armpit. Tran was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another monk, Vu Ta, found Tran kneeling at the altar, in a praying position, with blood coming out of his nose. Ta feared Tran was suffering from a medical condition and called 911 for assistance. When EMS began CPR, it was discovered that Tran had an injury to his right side. The single wound initially appeared to be a puncture wound. There were no other apparent injuries to Tran. There were no other signs of violence in the temple.
Based on the circumstances, Officers treated this call as a homicide and applied for a Search Warrant to search the temple and process the scene. During the search, officers located a hole in the right exterior wall that was consistent with a bullet hole. A second bullet hole was located in the right exterior wall, where the bullet traveled into the wall and was lodged in a stud of the building. Based on angle and trajectory, the bullets appeared to have been fired from or near the roadway of S. Scientific Street, traveled through the wall of the temple, and struck Tran.
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Detectives conducted a canvas of the area and located two handgun bullet casings along the roadway. Detectives are awaiting further forensic analysis of the recovered shell casings.
On Monday, July 20, 2020, Detectives learned that the Medical Examiner’s Office X-ray of Tran showed a projectile inside the chest of Tran. During the autopsy, the Medical Examiner’s Office recovered the projectile, but the caliber of the bullet cannot be determined at this time. Detectives are awaiting official autopsy results for further information.
Based on the preliminary investigation and the evidence gathered thus far, the High Point Police Department has no information indicating the temple or Tran were specifically targeted in this crime. The High Point Police Department needs the help of the community to solve this crime.
If you are aware of a shooting incident that occurred on S Scientific Street on July 18, 2020, please contact Detective Buben at 336-887-7867 or Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or using the P3 app.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-20467
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant BJ MacFarland
