Stranger Queens in an 80s Arcade
Alternative Resources of the Triad Hosts First Halloween Event
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit behind the Greensboro Pride Festival, is excited to host its first-ever Halloween-themed event, Stranger Queens in an 80s Arcade. The event will take place on Sunday, October 23 at BoxCar Bar + Arcade at 120 West Lewis Street, Greensboro.
Stranger Queens in an 80s Arcade will feature drag queens in Halloween and 80s themed attire and of course 80s video games at BoxCar. The first seating is at 1:00pm and the second is at 4:00pm. Tickets start at $15 for general admission. Six-packs of tickets are also available. Use code Spooky on Eventbrite to save $5 off the ticket price.
Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stranger-queens-in-an-80s-arcade-tickets-429920252047.
Limited tickets will be available at the door. All proceeds benefit Alternative Resources of the Triad, which is a 100% volunteer-run organization.
Guests are encouraged to wear their best Halloween and/or 80s attire for a chance to win a prize. “We are excited to get into the Halloween spirit this year,” says ART Chair Brian Coleman. “This fulfills our mission of bringing fun LGBTQIA2+ event to the Greensboro area.
Pizza and drinks will be available for purchase. The event will also have a FREE treat bar, games, and Prizes. All ages are welcome.
Brenda the Drag Queen will host the event. Other performers include Macaria Rage, Wylie Kylie Coyote, Jinxx Van Jester, and Crystal Frost. This event is sponsored by Pulse Vodka.
Learn more about Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can join their committee and help plan the next Pride Festival and future events at https://greensboropride.org/committeeapplication/.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
