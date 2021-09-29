Still Prideful but cautious: Triad Pride events changed out of safety

While all of the Triad Pride parades may have been canceled or postponed, the idea of Pride itself remains in the area and is the reason why most events were changed to a later date.
“To put people in an uncomfortable and unsafe situation and call it a celebration where you almost have to be on-guard isn’t what Pride is. Isn’t what Pride is supposed to be,” said Brian Coleman, chair of the Greensboro Pride committee. “Pride is supposed to be a safe space for an individual to be able to express themselves and be who they are without prejudice or judgment. Safe is the keyword there.”
Following the example of other national events and organizations in the LGBTQIA+ community, the Greensboro Pride decided to cancel its 2021 in early September. This year’s event was slated to celebrate the festival’s 15th anniversary, which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19. On Friday, September 3, a press release was sent out:
“It is with heavy hearts that the board of Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, has decided to cancel their 2021 festival due to the uptick in COVID cases in our area. The festival was scheduled for Sunday, September 19, 2021.
With the community we serve already dealing with many autoimmune disorders, it would be irresponsible of Greensboro Pride to continue to hold an event that could become a super spreader. The board held an emergency meeting on Thursday, September 2, 2021, to make the decision. All Pride-sponsored events are canceled as well."
Coleman said several variables eventually led to the decision to postpone the festival including rising COVID numbers and the disproportionate impact to the Black and Brown community, the cancellation of other events, and the will of those to travel to events, and the mandatory police presence.
“You have to ball all of that up and make a decision on what is best for our anticipated crowd of 30,000 people. It seemed that if certain issues couldn’t get dissolved, for example, why couldn’t the city give us an exact number of how many police officers would be on the street? We had the street but the sidewalks were public domain. We understood closing the street had to be done by the police and that’s all of the involvement that we asked for,” Coleman said. “The COVID percentage was going up and was disproportionately affecting the LGBTQ community and inside of that the effects it was having on the Black and Brown community. All while folks in North Carolina and our surrounding areas have different attitudes toward vaccination.”
While all sponsored events are off, supporters can still celebrate with a brew until it runs out.
In partnership with Little Brother Brewing, located at 348 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro, ART announced the #GSOPride beer. The hyperlocal beer has flavors of Mango Passion Fruit Gose’.
The #GSOPride Beer went on sale on Sept. 13th and is available at Little Brother Brewing Greensboro, Bearded Goat, Mellow Mushroom Greensboro, The Bodega, Gate City Growlers, Beer Co, and Goofy Foot Brewing.
Greensboro Pride is planning to bring the festival back to the city on Sept. 18, 2022. Coleman said that the festival is evolving. What started as Triad Pride in 2006 with 400 attendees and a handful of vendors has grown to an event that takes up almost three city blocks of Downtown, has both local and corporate promoters, almost 200 vendors, and more than 200,000 people.
“We’ve come leaps and bounds from where it originally started. We’ll go through another evolution here very soon and hopefully become more in-tune with families,” Coleman said. “It’s become a very family-friendly event.”
While some people have had their opinion about whether or not Pride should’ve continued, Coleman said that he’s received pretty good feedback and that sponsors are happy with the organization’s decision.
“People were appreciative of us putting the community safety and wellbeing before the event,” he said. “You have to take on a certain responsibility to your community.”
Kandi Villano of Pride Winston-Salem concurs with Coleman that the responsibility is a tall order, one that the agency could not have been responsible for with its highly-anticipated numbers.
“The variant levels were so high and we didn’t know we’d manage whether or not more than 50,000 people were masked in downtown Winston-Salem. That’s an awful lot of people to make sure they wear their masks,” she said. “We don’t have a fence or anything like that. It’s a free event so it was best to do what was needed for our community. This variant is not playing and we’ve already lost a few members of our community to it.”
Pride Winston-Salem announced its cancellation via its social media pages on Thursday, Sept. 2 with a letter explaining not only why but a line-up for when next year’s events will also be held.
The statement read as follows:
The Board of Directors of Pride Winston-Salem has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Pride Winston-Salem Festival and Parade and the Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival that were scheduled in October until Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival has been rescheduled for April 2, 2022. This will be the first time in Pride Winston-Salem’s history that our Festival & Parade will take place during the Official Pride Month of June. Several factors led us to make this decision, however, it was our guiding principle of creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and what the current effects of the COVID-19 Delta variant would have on the community, attendees and volunteers...We know that this decision is disappointing, however the opportunity to celebrate Pride in Winston-Salem during the official Pride Month of June is exciting! …. For the remainder of 2021, there will be no in-person Pride Winston-Salem events. Currently in development is virtual programming that we will be running in October, right around the time we would have had the Festival & Parade. Stay tuned for more information!
Pride Winston-Salem scheduled its Mr. and Miss Pride Winston-Salem Pageant and 2022 Kickoff Party for Jan. 8, 2022, the Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival for April 2, 2022, and the Pride Winston-Salem Festival and Parade for June 18, 2022.
Villano said that the organization was diligent in choosing a rescheduled date in June, a month nationally recognized for Pride. Typically, the event is held in October so that participants can visit other celebrations and not be impacted by the summer heat.
“We’ve had some great feedback because it is Pride month. Our sponsors were on board and appreciated the fact that we let them know what was going on and why,” Villano said. “If you think about it, we have a large piece of our community that is either immune-compromised or in the process of transitioning. Whatever the situation is, we didn’t want to put them in that predicament. As we know, the pandemic has changed everything, so we are going to do it in 2022 and see what the response is.”
In mid-September, the official High Point Pride Team decided to cancel its pride festivities as well. They released the following statement:
“We are sad to report that we have decided to cancel High Point pride this year due to Covid. We think it’s important we follow in the footsteps of other triad prides and we will be joining them in their effort to keep the triad safe and healthy. We want to do what’s in the best interest of our community and for that reason, we think it would be best to postpone pride until 2022! We hope to see you all at next year’s High Point Pride event! Stay safe out there! -HP Pride team.”
One thing that seems to be the same across the Triad is the idea that pride will abound in 2022, bigger and better.
“We’re going to have an awesome pride next year. It probably won’t look much different but we hope it will be bigger since we get another year to work and plan,” Coleman said. “Hopefully, the anticipation will make people want to get involved, not just the day of, but in the organization itself, as we restructure and ensure that Greensboro Pride and Alternative Resources of the Triad are sitting at the table with all of our letters. We want to reach out to those communities that are in need and lift up those that need to be lifted up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.