Outback presents Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro on Friday, July 29, at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Carolina Theatre Box Office and at CarolinaTheatre.com.
STEVE-O: THE BUCKET LIST TOUR PRESENTED BY OUTBACK
JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author Steve-O is bringing The Bucket List Tour to the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro! Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them… until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what Steve-O is already known for, but he did them all and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.
FOR ADULT AUDIENCES ONLY – this show contains graphic footage of Sexually Explicit Content, Nudity, Self-Inflicted Violence & Drug Use.
ABOUT STEVE-O - Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous. After failing miserably at the University of Miami, he was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before attending Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman.
His relentless attention grabbing ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. MTV aired the first season of JACKASS in 2000. The rest is history.
Since then, Steve-O has had continued success as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy. He's thrilled to be releasing his new, profoundly multimedia, and wildly explicit comedy special, direct to his fans.
Across his social media platforms, Steve-O has amassed well over 24 million followers and counting, providing an intimate window into his continued antics and colorful life with his fiancée, Lux. He’s also got a weekly podcast called Steve-O’s Wild Ride! with amazing guests that have included Demi Lovato, Shaquille O’Neal, Ronda Rousey, David Dobrik, Tony Hawk, and more.
Steve-O has never stopped being wild and crazy, but he has definitely evolved. He has been clean and sober for over twelve years now and developed a genuine love for animals, including the four dogs, two cats, and three goats he and Lux have rescued.
Tickets to Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour are $35, $45, or $55, depending on location. A limited number of $125 VIP tickets are available and include premium show seats and post-show meet and greet. A $5 facility fee, $1 promoter fee, and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
