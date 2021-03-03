Steele cold bars: Former HPPD cop remains jailed for “safety of the community”

Citing “safety of the community,” a federal judge ruled Friday that former High Point police officer Laura Steele cannot be released into the custody of her husband and family but must remain jailed until tried in Federal Court for her part in conspiring to obstruct certification of the 2020 presidential election.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Greensboro arrested Steele, 52, on Feb. 17 after being indicted with other paramilitary group members that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Steele, a Thomasville resident, was fired from the High Point Police Department in 2004 and is the wife of recently retired High Point assistant police chief Kenneth Steele.
On Feb. 23, Laura Steele’s attorney John Bryson argued in a Durham courtroom that his client should be released into her husband’s custody. On Feb. 26, Federal Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster denied Bryson’s request, citing “clear and convincing evidence that no combination of available release conditions would reasonably assure the safety of the community.” Webster also stated that releasing Steele into her family’s custody would be inappropriate, as her husband is already a witness against her, and other family members, including her mother and one of her sons, may be called as well. Documents released by the Department of Justice on Feb. 19 describe Steele as a member of The Oath Keepers, a radical far-right anti-government militia that heavily recruits from law-enforcement and the military.
A report released by HPPD spokesman Matthew Truitt on Feb. 22 states that Laura Steele was hired by HPPD in 1992 and terminated in 2004 “for conduct toward superior personnel, absence from duty, and violation of communications policy.”
According to that report, Kenneth Steele was hired by HPPD on the same date as his wife and promoted to Assistant Police Chief in May of 2015. He retired on Jan. 1 of this year, five days before Laura Steele marched up the Capitol steps in military-style “stack” formation in a group of Oath Keepers who forced their way into the Rotunda.
In February 2001, the News and Record reported that Laura Steele, then working as a school resource officer for HPPD, pepper-sprayed an eleven-year-old female student at Southwest Middle School, and two weeks later, pepper-sprayed a sixteen-year-old male student at Southwest High School. Former Chief and then department spokesman, Lt. Marty Sumner, told the News and Record that it was “very unusual” for an SRO to use pepper-spray twice in a year and that “less than ten” had done so even once in the previous year. Despite this, Internal Affairs cleared her. At the time, both she and her husband held the rank of Master Police Officer II. At the time of her 2004 firing, she held the rank of Master Police Officer III, and her husband held the rank of Supervisor 1.
Steele is one of nine alleged co-conspirators indicted on several charges, including unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol and conspiring to obstruct certification of the presidential election results. Five of those nine have connections to law enforcement or the military. Named with Steele in the Criminal Complaint are her brother Graydon Young of Englewood, Florida; Connie Meggs of Dunnellon, Florida; and Kelly Meggs, also of Dunnellon. Young is a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Reserves.
The Complaint alleges that these four forced their way into the Rotunda in unison with previously arrested Oath Keepers Donovan Crowl, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Bennie and Sandra Parker.
Crowl, from Woodstock, Ohio, is a former corporal in the U.S. Marines. Watkins, also from Woodstock, served in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army and worked as a firefighter in Fayetteville, N.C. Besides being a member of the Oath Keepers, she is also the commanding officer of the Ohio State Regular Militia.
Caldwell, from Berryville, Virginia, is a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired lieutenant commander. From 1976 to 1995, he served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He left the armed forces in 2009 and served as a section chief for the FBI from 2009 to 2010, his lawyer stated in a motion filed on February 8, 2021.
On page 8 of the Criminal Complaint filed in Federal District Court on Feb. 11 (six days before Steele’s arrest), the FBI Complainant (name redacted in the online document) describes the formation in which Steele, Young, and the other Oath Keepers allegedly moved up the Capitol steps and into the Rotunda. “Based on my training and experience, a stack or line formation is a tactical formation used by infantrymen in the military. One defining feature of this formation is that members keep their hands on the backs or vests of the person in front of them to remain together while entering a room or weaving through a crowd. The purpose of maintaining direct physical contact with one another is to efficiently communicate with one another, especially in crowded or noisy areas.”
On page 30, the Complainant describes an Associated Press video in which:
“Laura Steele is seen with a group of personnel, dressed similarly and in a military-style ‘stack’ formation, with hands-on each other’s backs or flak jackets, some with obvious Oath Keeper insignias visible on their clothing, moving up through the crowd towards the door of the US Capitol.”
The Complaint also described an alleged membership application form that Steele submitted to the Oath Keepers of Florida on January 3, 2021, stating:
“Under ‘skillsets,’ she wrote: ‘I have 13 years of experience in Law Enforcement in North Carolina. I served as a K-9 Officer and a SWAT Team Member. I currently work Private Armed Security for [Company Name Redacted]. I am a licensed PPS through the North Carolina Private Protective Services.”
According to Clyde Roper, a spokesman for the N. C. Department of Public Safety, the redacted company name is Novant Health. Roper also announced that, after her arrest, Steele was suspended from working as an armed security guard.
The Complaint describes The Oath Keepers as “a large but loosely-organized collection of militias that believe that the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights. Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, what differentiates them from other anti-government groups is their explicit focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder personnel. The organization’s name alludes to the oath sworn by members of military and police to defend the Constitution ‘from all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ The Oath Keepers are led by Person One.”
According to the Washington Post, Person One is Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who called on members to “stand tall in support of President Trump” on Jan. 6.
Rhodes was profiled in “A Pro-Trump Militant Group Has Recruited Thousands of Police, Soldiers, and Veterans,” an article by Mike Giglio published in the November 2020 issue of The Atlantic, which includes this description of how Rhodes’ military ambitions ended:
“Rhodes had joined the military just out of high school, hoping to become a Green Beret, but his career was cut short when he fractured his spine during a parachute training jump. After his discharge, he worked as a firearms instructor and parked cars as a valet. In 1993, he dropped a loaded handgun, and it shot him in the face, blinding him in his left eye.”
Giglio’s article described Rhodes as founding the Oath Keepers in 2009 and recruiting members with far more law enforcement and/or military experience than he possessed. In 2017, a researcher from the Southern Poverty Law Center allegedly sent Giglio a leaked database about Oath Keeper membership. According to Giglio:
“They hailed from every state. About two-thirds had a background in the military or law enforcement. About 10 percent of these members were active-duty. There was a sheriff in Colorado, a SWAT-team member in Indiana, a police patrolman in Miami, the chief of a small police department in Illinois. There were members of the Special Forces, private military contractors, an Army psyops sergeant major, a cavalry scout instructor in Texas, a grunt in Afghanistan. There were Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, a 20-year special agent in the Secret Service, and two people who said they were in the FBI.”
Rhodes is not currently facing any charges related to the Capitol Insurrection, despite being named “Person One” in the Complaint against Steele and her eight alleged Oath Keeper co-conspirators. “While the Court notes that the Defendant poses a minimal risk of flight, the nature of the alleged crime poses a serious and significant threat to the community and the nation at large,” Judge Webster said of Steele on Friday.
The Durham court proceeding was only to determine whether or not Steele would be released pre-trial. The rest of the case against her and the others will continue in Washington, D.C. It is not known where she is currently incarcerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.