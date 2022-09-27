State to Receive $109 Million Over Five Years in Federal Funds for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
RALEIGH – North Carolina will receive an estimated $109 million over five years from the Federal Highway Administration for the development of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, federal officials confirmed today.
“Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and demand, and we need to make sure the state is ready for this shift,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Our federal partners recognize this, and these funds will be invaluable in making sure North Carolina is ready for the future.”
These funds are being delivered through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program. As a part of the program, each state department of transportation submitted a plan outlining how the funds will advance equitable deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The N.C. Department of Transportation's plan was approved this week.
A large portion of these funds will be used for the installation of Level 3 charging infrastructure along the state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors. These major highways and interstates will have electric charging stations installed every 50 miles. Funding in future years will be focused on community-based public electric vehicle charging and other critical infrastructure needs.
The NEVI Program supports Executive Order 246, signed in January 2022 by Governor Cooper, which aims to increase the amount of registered zero-emission vehicles in North Carolina to at least 1.25 million by 2030. The order also tasks NCDOT with the creation of the Clean Transportation Plan to prepare the state for a shift to more electric vehicles and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Clean Transportation Plan is expected to be complete by April 2023.
