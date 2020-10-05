State Senate candidate Sebastian King (R-Guilford) joins Senator Chuck Edwards (R-Henderson) in calling for defunding of cities who defund the police.
King believes one of the top responsibilities of the state is keeping our communities safe and secure. Defunding the police simply makes our communities less safe and family’s more vulnerable.
“Being an officer is a hard job, my stepfather served as an officer,” King said. “He proudly put on the badge to help make his community a better place.”
“With Sebastian King in the North Carolina state Senate, we will always defend our police,” King continued. “We will hold bad officers accountable to the fullest extent of the law, but the vast majority of our law enforcement have a heart for service and serve our community honorably. As I travel the district 27, the rhetoric of the left is truly scaring family’s. When I am in the Senate I will proudly stand with Sen. Edwards and file legislation on day one of the 2021 session to ensure family’s feel safe in North Carolina.”
