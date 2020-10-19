GUILFORD COUNTY, NC— State Senate Candidate Sebastian King (R-Guilford) is advocating for legislative solutions for those who have been impacted the most by the Coronavirus. While King’s opponent sits in his 3/4 of a million dollar home, continuing to be out of touch with the community, King continues to have important and safe discussions with those who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
“As I travel the 27th District I am listening to residents who feel as though they have no one to turn to,” King said. “This is personal for me. My parents started from humble beginnings and we need to provide hope for the single mother who is struggling. We need to provide a vision for the working families who have lost their life savings and are living paycheck to paycheck. I plan to be their voice in Raleigh.”
King believes he is one of the few candidates across the state with an actual plan to jumpstart the North Carolina economy and get families back to work safely.
“On the first day of the 2021 session, I intend to file legislation to ensure no employee in North Carolina is ever deemed non essential again,” King said. “This has a disproportionate effect on working class families and I will ensure it never happens in our state again.”
“Opening our schools and giving working families an option is a critical part of a Carolina Comeback,” King added. “Families are having to choose between going to work and providing for their child or staying home and helping with school. They should have a choice and I will fight for them to have that choice.”
King is also advocating for North Carolina’s Congressional Delegation to get on board with and to pass the RECOVERY Act. The RECOVERY Act will provide tax incentives for more testing by businesses. This will ensure a safe work environment for employees and help restore customer confidence in the North Carolina economy.
“More testing in the workplace will ensure families do not have to make the tough decisions between staying home in fear of getting vulnerable family members sick or earning a paycheck,” King added.
In addition to more testing, King is calling for immediate expansion of the opportunity zone tax breaks from the federal level to be applied to the state level as well.
“I can think of no better policy to help bring into critical investments into our low income communities that have been devastated by the Coronavirus,” King said. “This will provide immediate investments and ensure economic opportunity and mobility for those who have been left behind for far too long.”
King believes that these solutions will help bring a Carolina comeback that works for every North Carolinian.
