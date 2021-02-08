HIGH POINT, NC – On Thurs., Feb. 4, 2021, at approximately 11:15 p.m., High Point officers were in the area of W English Road and heard shots being fired while on a different call for service.
Officers searched the 2900 blocks of W English Road for potential suspects and made contact with a male, later identified as Josue Drumond-Cruz (W(H)/M, 34, of High Point), who was standing near the roadway cursing. Drumond-Cruz retreated into the residence and reemerged with a rifle style weapon and pointed it at officers. High Point police officers gave commands, which were ignored and Drumond-Cruz retreated a second time back into the residence.
After Drumond-Cruz pointed the gun at officers and retreated into the residence, investigators obtained an arrest warrant as well as a search warrant for the residence. The High Point Police Department Tactical Team and negotiators responded to the scene to encourage Drumond-Cruz for a peaceful surrender. During negotiations, officers learned that a female and at least two children were possibly inside the residence.
At approximately 3:40 a.m., Drumond-Cruz opened fire on High Point officers as they entered the residence. As a result of the gunfire, three High Point Police Department Tactical Team members were shot. Officers returned fire as they assisted the three injured officers to safety. The three officers sustained injuries to the hand, shoulder, and leg respectively, all are expected to recover from their injuries.
All of the officers have been released from the hospital and recovering at home. Over the next several hours, Drumond-Cruz continued to shoot from inside the residence in the direction of officers and their equipment outside of the home.
At approximately 10:10 a.m., officers returned fire striking and killing Drumond-Cruz. Officers entered the residence executing the issued search warrant and while inside discovered the body of a female identified as Blanca E Cadavid (W(H)/F, of High Point deceased.
According to the medical examiner she had been killed 8-10 hours before the discovery of her body. Officers also located two children ages 12 and 14 who were physically unharmed.
At this point, a joint investigation into this incident will occur with the High Point Police Department and the SBI. For those reasons, no additional updates will be provided at this time.
The High Point Police Department would like to thank the Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office who assisted during this incident. We would also like to acknowledge the outpouring of support for our officers from the members and organizations of the community.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2021-04388
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
