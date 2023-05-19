Greensboro, NC– On Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at 8:00 PM, Gaston County and Greensboro Amateur Astronomers in conjunction with the Greensboro Science Center will host a public stargazing event at St. Francis Episcopal Church 3506 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC. 27408. The event will begin at 8:00 PM and will last for approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. This event is family-friendly. Fun for all those 8 years old and up.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the night sky and view celestial objects through large reflector and electronic telescopes. There will also be an indoor presentation by an astronomer on a current astronomy topic in case of rain or an unclear sky.
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
“A clear sky atop will allow the telescopes to show folks some great objects in the sky this time of year.”, said Gary Addington. Those who attend should easily be able to see the 1st quarter moon, Venus and Mars. The astronomers will try to view a couple of deep-sky objects if the sky permits. They are hoping to show the attendees a star cluster, the Messier object M51, and the Whirlpool Galaxy.
