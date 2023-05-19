GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2023) – Law enforcement officers throughout North Carolina will carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope more than 2,000 miles across the state throughout May and early June. On Monday, May 22, 2023, the Special Olympics Torch Run will come through Greensboro.
Greensboro Police Officers, Professional Staff, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Special Olympics Athletes, and members of the community will run together to bring awareness and champion acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.
The run will begin at the Sheetz, located at 3941 W Market St, and will conclude downtown in front of Greensboro Police Headquarters. Media wishing to cover the event can capture runners beginning the run at 11 a.m. (Sheetz) and concluding the run at about 12:30 p.m (Police Headquarters). More information can be found on the Special Olympics of NC Site.
