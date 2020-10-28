RALEIGH — North CarolinaInsurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Shavonna Ann Robinson, 32, of 2729 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem. Robinson was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, a felony.
According to the arrest warrant, Robinson attempted to obtain an insurance payment from Peak Property and Casualty Insurance Co. for damage from an automobile accident that had already been paid by a different insurance company.
The offense occurred on Jan. 8.
Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Robinson on Oct. 12. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond pending an Oct. 29 appearance in Forsyth County District Court.
Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums, maybe more. That's why he has cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division.
Over the past two years, CID Special Agents recovered $7.5 million in damages – money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
