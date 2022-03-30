Songs in Space: HPU Planetarium hosts opera

In approximately 425 years of opera history, never once has an opera been conceived specially for a planetarium.
Until now.
High Point University faculty and students in the Department of Music, in collaboration with Dr. Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics, will present its family-friendly opera, Galaxies in Her Eyes on Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. The opera is a fully professional production featuring musicians from the Winston-Salem Symphony, internationally acclaimed opera singers and director, and a professional technical crew, according to a press release that was sent out from the university.
“Galaxies In Her Eyes was conceived by a nationally recognized team of opera professionals for workshop and debut at the High Point University Culp Planetarium. It tells the story of a young girl named Eden in the 1960s that dreams of going to the stars, despite being told women can’t be astronauts. Defiantly, she imaginatively weaves together the stories of Annie Jump Cannon, Katherine Johnson, and Ada Lovelace, whose work will help make that journey possible,” Barlow said. “Across time and space, the women work together to convince her that her innate creativity and determination will help her on her journey. Eden discovers a sisterhood of science which is defined by collaboration, perseverance, a fascination with the unknown, and the importance of doing your math homework.”
The goal of the opera was to focus on three historical characters, highlighting underrepresented but pivotal figures in astronomy to find a synthesis between STEM and music that has never been explored while being innovative and allowing singers and performers to interact with visuals on the dome.
According to Barlow, the opera, which is roughly 50 minutes long, is one that “the everyday person” can relate to.
“It is science-rich but easy to digest and tells a story of inspiration and having a growth mindset,” he said.
During the pandemic Associate Professor of Voice at HPU, Scott MacLeod, spoke with a full-time opera singer who expressed their dissatisfaction with the circumstances surrounding their work at the time. This led MacLeod to collaborate with other artists on developing concepts for the new opera. “During a meeting, we were bouncing off ideas or concepts when I mentioned High Point University had a planetarium and that set off this entire production,” MacLeod said. “I was introduced to Kristine McIntyre, who took over the concept and is our director for the production. I can’t give enough credit to her. She brought in Amy S. Punt, our librettist, and Mark Lanz Weiser, our composer.”
When developing the libretto, the team collaborated with Barlow to display constellations and scientific information accurately. With the use of research-based penological teaching software instead of a theatrical design, the team was able to inject science and space trajectories into the production for a more accurate representation.
The libretto was workshopped in the spring of 2021 and they incorporated lighting cues and underscore to accommodate an environment that is supposed to be lit from a dome perspective.
Barlow said that making the space work has had its challenges but it will be worth it.
“The planetarium wasn’t built to be a theatre, which requires an orchestra pit, huge volume, and lighting elements. This planetarium was specifically designed to educate people,” Barlow said. “The planetarium is a 50-foot-wide dome, with little room for an orchestra. Luckily the dome has holes throughout it, and since we have space behind the dome, we decided to put the orchestra behind the dome so the sound still goes through to the audience. It’s fascinating because when you listen to the orchestra play it sounds like it’s coming from the stars above.”
The opera displays quasi-magical elements throughout that take the audience on a trip with the main protagonist, whether that is flying in space, sitting in an observatory, or landing on Mars, through spectacular visuals and sound effects.
“I do think this opera is the most beautiful marriage of the arts and the sciences I have ever seen. We often think that arts and science are like oil and water. I want people to see them as two forms of the same thing. It is not just about the pursuit of truth in both fields and not just about the pursuit of a certain emotional state of being, but that these two different entities have something to teach one another,” Barlow said. “Plus, there is a song about polynomials in the middle of the opera, and I learned there are a lot of words that rhyme with polynomials.”
For more information, visit https://www.highpoint.edu/music/galaxies-in-her-eyes/.
