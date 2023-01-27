Soap Box Derby Exhibit Opens at the High Point Museum
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2023) – The High Point Museum has opened “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point,” available through the end of March. The exhibition explores High Point’s soap box derbies in the 1950s with objects and photographs from the collection of the High Point Museum.
Humans have thrilled and delighted in races of all kinds since the dawn of time. A popular outlet for this need for speed among teenage boys in the mid-20th century was the soap box derby. High Point participated in this national phenomenon from 1951 - 1972. Visitors of the exhibition are invited to take a step back to its heyday and enjoy the ride.
“The Need for Speed” includes photographs gifted to the High Point Historical Society by Balinda Davis Ferree in memory of her father, Gary C. Davis. Davis. As the owner and general manager of WHPE, Davis was one of the men who organized the first derbies in High Point. Ferree also gifted a racing helmet from 1951 that will be on display with a 1953 helmet from Henry Clyde Williams, Jr.
Williams also donated his derby car from 1953, in which he won second place at the High Point derby, as well as his award from 1952, when he won “Best Constructed Car.” Both will be on display in the exhibition. The car was recently conserved with funds donated to our 2021 Adopt-An-Artifact campaign.
The exhibition also includes a video with footage from the National Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio and interviews with Henry Clyde Williams, Jr. and Harrison “Bud” Lyons, the first African-American boy to win High Point’s derby in 1954.
"From Balinda Ferree’s gift of derby photographs to Henry Clyde Williams, Jr.’s gift of the derby car, our collection showcases an exciting annual event in High Point’s history,” said High Point Museum Director Edith Brady. "This is a great opportunity for visitors to explore the world of derby racing while seeing if they recognize any of the drivers or businesses that sponsored them."
In conjunction with the exhibition and the National Day of Unplugging, the Museum is planning a Pinewood Derby for High Point’s Cub Scouts on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Scouts will be able to test out their cars before their official race on March 18, and visitors will be able to watch and cheer for the racers while learning more about High Point’s Cub Scout troops. More information will be announced shortly.
This exhibition and Cub Scout program are free and open to the public.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.