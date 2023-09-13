It wasn’t a big party, but it was a memorable one. Benny Goodman played his clarinet over the Victrola in the bungalow, and Broadway star Libby Holman sang her torch songs a cappella for her and husband Zachary Smith Reynolds’ friends.
After a cocktail or two on the lake porch, the hosts and guests rambled down to the boathouse to paddle canoes. There, they ate barbecue, drank beer, flirted, and did all the things that young, beautiful, wealthy people do.
The company comprised of Smith’s friend and personal assistant Albert “Ab” Walker, Charlie Norfleet Jr., Jim Shepherd, Billy Shaw Howell, Mary Louise “Babe” Vaught, Virginia Dunklee, Lewis “Lew” McGinnis, Charles Gideon “CG” Hill, whose birthday it was, and Blanche Yurka, Holman’s acting coach. Although one of the guests later recalled a sense of unease about the evening, the group seemed to be a charmed circle.
The warm night air smelled of lemony magnolia, narcissus, and newly mown grass. The sun set on a beautiful July night in Winston-Salem, but before it rose the next day, one of the party would be dead.
The exact cause of the tragic death of Z. Smith Reynolds remains a mystery to this day, and the means of his demise is argued as passionately now as it was nearly a century ago. Some assert it was a suicide, some a cold-blooded murder, others an accident.
A new, comprehensive exhibition at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, the site of the incident, lays out a remarkably clear and seemingly fair picture of what happened on the night of July 5 and the early morning of July 6, 1932, as well as the events leading up to Reynolds’ death and its aftermath.
More importantly, it provides insightful portraits of Reynolds and Holman, married only seven months at the time, showing both of them to be complex human beings with big appetites for living.
“Smith & Libby: Two Rings, Seven Months, One Bullet” opened at Reynolda House on September 8 and will be on view through December 31. The show’s curator, Phil Archer, used archival objects, news articles, and other primary sources to recreate the atmosphere and tell the story of the unsolved mystery that rocked Winston-Salem and made national headlines.
Archer decided to do the exhibit now, because, he said, in his 25 years as a curator at Reynolda House, the questions about the incident have never stopped.
“I’d get so many questions,” Archer said. “It’s human to be curious.”
When Smith Reynolds’ niece Irene Reynolds Schier was in town for the 2017 Reynolda House centennial celebrations, she asked Archer if she could see the room where her uncle was shot. That room, closed for many years, is now open to the public.
“After 91 years of public curiosity, we felt ready,” Archer said. “I had done enough research, and I sensed that an exhibition could be visually rich.”
The items on display include a newly digitized newsreel from Hearst Metrotone News that was shown coast-to-coast before Hollywood movies in the summer of 1932; original news service photographs used by newspapers across the United States; recorded oral histories about the case from people who knew Reynolds personally, including his sister, Nancy Susan Reynolds, and employees of Reynolda; and an animated film going minute-by-minute through the night of the shooting, produced by Out of Our Minds Animation Studios in Winston-Salem.
One of the highlights of the exhibition is the replica of a gown worn by Holman in a Broadway show called “Rainbow” by Vincent Youmans and Oscar Hammerstein II. Jenna Anderson of Jenna Sais Quoi Design Studio recreated the gorgeous dark purple gown based on the information from three photographs in the Reynolda House archives and Archer’s research.
“The wrinkles in the photo tell you how the fabric was placed,” Anderson said. “And the hang of the fabric tells about the understructure of the dress.” The dress has long sleeves and is daringly off-the-shoulder with a snug waist and billowing skirts.
An entire wall in the gallery is devoted to Holman after Reynolds. Shortly after Reynolds’ death, Holman revealed that she was pregnant with their child. When the case was dismissed, she returned to New York, gave birth to Christopher “Topper” Reynolds, heir to millions of dollars from Smith’s estate.
Holman resumed her theatrical career for a while and then moved on to singing folk songs with Josh White, possibly in the first mixed-race duo in the U.S. The two were popular and acclaimed, and they refused to play in venues where he was not allowed through the front door.
Holman, who came from a wealthy family in Ohio and was well educated, became increasingly involved with the burgeoning civil rights movement in the 1950s, and was friends with the Rev. Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.
Back to the beginning
The show begins with Reynolds’ early life, recounting the tragic losses of his father R.J. Reynolds in 1918, shortly followed by that of his mother Katharine Smith Reynolds Johnston while giving birth in 1924. Although he proved an indifferent student, Reynolds received his pilot’s license at the age of 16 and was considered by many to have a keen intellect.
When he was just 20, Smith Reynolds flew from London to Hong Kong from December 1931 to April 1932, putting him in the company of Charles Lindberg and Amelia Earhart. Holman was only slightly more famous than he and 7 years older. He courted her by flying all over the U.S. to attend her performances.
By the time of the party in 1932, their relationship had become strained.
The facts and some speculation in the case are delineated in the Out of Our Minds film that runs continuously throughout the exhibition. Reportedly, the cicadas were so loud that evening that they muffled the gunshot. The only people in the house at the time were Reynolds, Holman who was in the room with him, Ab Walker, and Libby’s acting coach Blanche Yurka who heard voices and saw Walker downstairs but could not contribute much else.
Holman claimed she experienced amnesia before and after seeing Reynolds at the foot of their sleeping porch bed with a gun to his head.
Walker and Holman drove Reynolds to the hospital where he died around 5 a.m. The police investigated. Death by suicide, murder, and accident were discussed.
Walker and Holman were initially indicted for murder in the case, but the investigation was quickly shut down. News outlets from all over the country had quickly set up bureaus in Winston-Salem to cover a trial that was never held.
No conclusions are drawn. Those are left to the viewer. See the show with friends and family, because, as one of the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries, it is sure to spark conversations.
Lynn Felder is a freelance writer, poet, memoirist, and playwright, living in Winston-Salem. She is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association.
