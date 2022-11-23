After the Turkey and dressing are put away and the Black Friday deals are secured, the spotlight turns to the local small businesses with Small Business Saturday.
On Saturday, November 26 consumers are encouraged to celebrate and support small businesses in their communities and nationwide.
While many of these businesses suffered the most from a national pandemic, there are many whose doors are still open and serving their respective communities. The U.S. Small Business Administration states that the day has become “an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season.” According to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, commissioned by SBA cosponsor American Express, “reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion.”
Chisa Pennix-Brown, as known as Lady Bizness and founder and curator of Give It To The People, said that small businesses have earned their time in the spotlight.
“America’s biggest brands already have our attention. We want to support what makes our communities thrive — our small business owners! These small businesses deserve a day of recognition and appreciation just like any corporate giant,” said Pennix-Brown.
She said, “seven out of 10 people prefer to shop with a small business versus a national chain,” despite the fact that many larger stores invest big dollars in advertising. A price that some small businesses can’t always afford.
“They do not have big budgets nor do they have the amount of time that can be devoted to huge marketing campaigns. What our small businesses lack in financial capital, they more than make up for in human capital,” said Pennix-Brown. “There are hundreds of local businesses in our area and we should take time to spend money with those that provide excellent customer service and keep our local economy flowing.”
It seems that consumers will continue with the love as Cyber Monday rounds out the shopping season. A recent High Point University Poll found that more North Carolinians plan to shop on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday.
The HPU Survey Research Center asked people in North Carolina about shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving, known as Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. About two in five (44%) said they plan on shopping online the Monday after Thanksgiving. About one-third (30%) said they do not and nearly one-quarter (26%) said they were unsure.
The poll shows 28% of North Carolinians plan to shop on the Friday after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday. Just over half (52%) polled said they would not shop on Black Friday this year, while 19% are unsure.
This finding is similar to the November 2021 HPU Poll when 28% of people in North Carolina said they would shop on Black Friday, compared to the 58% who said they were not going to shop. Only 14% said they weren’t sure if they were shopping on the Friday after Thanksgiving that year.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
