Sitcom meets the stage in a week of laughter

Craft Store Sitcom: The Play is the first theatrical collaboration of A.J. Schraeder, Bob Beshere, and Rankin Willard. “After countless hours performing improv comedy together at The Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro, we decided to turn our skills to a slightly more permanent art form,” said Schraeder. With Schraeder’s extensive sketch comedy experience, Beshere’s doctorate in Shakespearean literature, and Willard’s visual art background, they set out to create a unique live theatre experience that drew on their combined strengths.
“I am a big fan of television in general, especially sitcoms. People often say in a direct way, sitcoms are just plays that are filmed,” said Willard.
The play is a six-episode sitcom presented before a live theatre audience. Over the course of two hours, the store employees navigate six crafting holidays and more than a few hijinks. “It’s like bingeing a quick-witted, sometimes-tender, craft-nerdy TV show with a big group of your friends,” Beshere said.
Craft Store Sitcom: The Play is a finalist for the Carlo Annoni Playwriting Prize, an international award for LGBTQ+ inclusion in theatre where 959 plays from 33 countries were submitted for the yearly Italian prize. The play is currently one of the top 11 finalists and in the running to win when the award is announced this September.
A sneak preview performance of the first episode of Craft Store Sitcom: The Play will premiere as part of the North Carolina Comedy Festival at The Idiot Box Comedy Club in downtown Greensboro on Friday, September 3rd at 7 p.m.
The N.C. Comedy Festival is one of the largest comedy festivals in the country. Executive producer and owner of the Idiot Box, Jennie Stencel, alongside producer Steve Lesser, organize and run the event. The festival aims to be the biggest and best festival in the Southeast, bringing in a diverse group of improv, sketch, and stand-up comedians to help further the N.C. comedy scene in a variety of venues, including special shows at breweries (Four Saints, Little Brother), Bottle Shops (Brewer’s Kettle-High Point, Next Door), Movie Theaters (Marketplace Cinemas), Comic Book Shops (The Comic Dimension), and Vintage Boutiques (Vintage to Vogue). Performance dates for the comedy festival run from September 3rd through the 12th.
“Due to Covid, the festival was canceled last year, so when we found out it was up and running this year, we continued putting our play together. Our only worry was that it was going to be a bit challenging for casting. Thankfully, we have a network of people in comedy that we have worked with for years or more recently that we feel fit well in our vision since this type of comedy work is particular in how it’s executed,” said Willard. “This is not a satire, it is legitimately a sitcom play, except you get the entire season in one sitting with no commercials. In the end, like most sitcoms, it comes back to a familiar point, with a few changes to indicate a season two if that is something we decide to do.”
In October 2019, Willard, who has been part of the Idiot Box Comedy Club for nine years, approached Schraeder, who has been a part of the club for 18 years, and Beshere, who has been a part of the club for 17 years, with the idea to write the play.
“I’ve never done something this long or complex before but knew some incredibly funny, incredibly talented individuals, so I drafted them into the process by telling them just enough for them to agree to do this,” said Willard. “When will they get here?” said Beshere, jokingly.
