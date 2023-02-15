Community, business, and city officials gathered for lunch and a preview of Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts 2023-2024 First Bank Broadway Season on Monday, February 13 in the venue’s Phillips Hall Lobby.
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Managing Director Matt Brown welcomed attendees and said that he’s excited about the upcoming season.
“Considering the amazing response of the first two broadway seasons, it would be extremely hard to top the success of those years one and two. But for our partners at PFM and Nederlander who have put together what we believe is simply the best lineup of shows to hit the Tanger stage yet,” he said to a room of more than 100 guests.
The luncheon included performances from two of the featured shows, Aladdin and Moulin Rouge.
Shows in the series coming this fall include Chicago on September 19-24 and Disney’s Aladdin will run from October 31 through November 5. One of the longest-running musicals on Broadway, Chicago will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Having garnered 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, the musical highlights the roaring 20s and tells the story of a reporter assigned to cover the 1924 trials of murderesses Beulah Annan and Belva Gaertner. Disney’s Aladdin tells the childhood classic of love, magic, and friendship.
In 2024, Hadestown runs from February 13-18, Six from March 5-10, and Tina from March 26-31.
A winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is a musical that tells the story of love, power, and loss focusing on Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone.
The award-winning SIX is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop group. Girl power is celebrated in this race for the lead singer position. SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
The Tina Turner Musical is an uplifting comeback story inspired by the Rock’N’Roll diva Tina Turner. The show features her most internationally known and loved songs and was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd.
First Bank Chief Banking Officer Adam Currie is excited about the upcoming season.
“Three years ago you would have had to get on a plane to see these types of plays and now you can walk,” Currie said.
In the Spring, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will run from April 16-28 and Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird will close out the Broadway Series from May 19-24.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a celebration of freedom, love, and beauty. It has also garnered ten Tony Awards. Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the 1960 book that follows the story of Atticus Finch as he defends Tom Robinson in 1930s Alabama.
“To say that Tanger Center is a game-changer for the city of Greensboro, quite frankly the Triad, is really an understatement. How awesome is it that we get to experience these Broadway Shows and you come and see the diversity and the folks that come support these Broadway shows. I’ve got to experience it with my children on some shows and I know I’ll be able to do that on the third season,” said Greensboro City Councilmember and Downtown Greensboro, Inc. President Zack Matheny.
Matheny said there will be an economic boost within the year, due to the success of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
“I’ll tell you folks I was just talking with Adam (Currie) a second ago about the impact that the DPAC has made in downtown Durham. As I stand here, right now, I will commit to you that there will be at least ten new restaurants within walking distance this time next year. I will also tell you that I imagine there will be at least two maybe three cranes in the air because of the impact that the Tanger Center has made on downtown,” Matheny said. “We’ve got an unprecedented interest in Downtown Greensboro because of the Tanger Center. I think over 560,000 people came through these doors since we were able to open them. Wicked alone had an economic impact of 11 million dollars. That’s incredible. Lion King had an economic impact of over 13 million dollars. The impact of the Tanger Center is far beyond the broadway series although it’s very important. The impact that we have experienced in this city and in the Triad is going to continue to change.”
For more information, visit www.tangercenter.com.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
