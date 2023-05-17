Silver Airways to start non-stop service to Nashville and Orlando from PTI
Piedmont Triad – Silver Airways has announced that it will begin daily non-stop service from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to both Nashville and Orlando beginning June 30, 2023.
“We are pleased to welcome Silver as a new airline at PTI and to have direct service to Nashville and Orlando, which are both very important markets for us,” said Kevin Baker.
Chairman of the Airport Authority, Paul Mengert, expressed his excitement with the announcement of Silver to Orlando and Nashville from PTI. “We encourage the community to take advantage of this new service and visit these destinations.”
"We are excited to bring our safe, reliable, and customer-friendly service to Greensboro," said Paulo Mesnik, VP Commercial. "By connecting the Piedmont Triad to Orlando and Nashville, we aim to facilitate seamless travel experiences, whether it be for business or leisure. We look forward to serving the vibrant communities of the Piedmont Triad and showcasing the Silver Airways experience."
Flights will operate daily and the schedule is as follows:
GSO to MCO departs at 3:25 p.m. and arrives at 5:50 p.m.
MCO to GSO departs at 715 a.m. and arrives at 9:40 a.m.
GSO to BNA departs at 10:20 a.m. and arrives at 11:10 a.m.
BNA to GSO departs at 11:55 a.m. and arrives at 2:45 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.silverairways.com/
About PTI
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority operates, owns, and manages Piedmont Triad International Airport. A board of directors represents three cities (Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem) and two counties (Forsyth and Guilford). The airport serves the 12-county Piedmont Triad region and the surrounding areas. Our goal at Piedmont Triad International Airport is to provide excellent service to our passengers and cargo customers and to maintain a strong connection to the region.
About Silver Airways
Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline and the U.S. launch operator of the fuel efficient and environmentally friendly ATR-600 series turboprop aircraft, provides safe, reliable, and customer-friendly passenger and cargo airline services. Silver operates the most passenger routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its gateways in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa. Silver’s Caribbean network connects Puerto Rico with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Dominica, Santiago, Dominican Republic, and the British Virgin Islands. Silver’s cargo operations are launched from a gateway in Ft. Worth, Texas. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca and Copa Airlines, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul, Bahamasair, Emirates, and APG.
