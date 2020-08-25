Aug. 23 marked the Triad Abolition Project’s 40th day of #OccupyWSNC in Bailey Park, calling for their demands to be met and for justice for John Elliott Neville. Neville died in December 2019 after he was restrained in the prone position by five detention officers while the medical provider stood by for almost 20 minutes after reportedly having a seizure. The six have since been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Neville’s children, Tre Stubbs and Brienne Neville, hosted an event of artistic expression on Aug. 23 at #OccupyWSNC called #SilenceIsViolence. The purpose of #SilenceIsViolence was for the family to heal after the news of their father’s “avoidable death” went public, and the videos leading up to his death went viral. It was also for the community to heal from the recent spike in gun violence in the city, in addition to the continued violence against Black and Brown people in national headlines, such as the Louisiana police-related fatal shooting on Aug. 21 of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. This evening of creative expression also indirectly addressed the deafening silence by city, county, and other prominent community leaders on this widespread violence. The same day, hundreds of miles away, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Winston-Salem native, was shot eight times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as three of his children reportedly watched, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
“Silence is violence means, if we are going to be silent about it, then you might as well be the one hurting us yourself,” Stubbs said, introducing his spoken-word piece of the same name. “There is a lot of power in silence, but there’s even more [power] in speaking up.”
His poem was a direct call to action to “Get loud, I mean scream, you’ll probably like it if you try it, there is a decision to be made, I would like to decide it. Put my pride in and hope this gets the people excited. If you aren’t speaking, you are defeated because people, silence is violence.”
“A lot of us think of ‘silence is violence’ when it comes to racism or police brutality, but the reality is, silence is violence anytime you don’t speak up,” Neville said, introducing her monologue, “You are Pretty for a Dark Girl.” This piece focused on the disrespect Black women face as well as their feelings of being unprotected—serving a grim reminder to the crowd that the Louisville police, who shot Breonna Taylor in her home as she slept, have still not been arrested. “Instead of tearing each other down, how about we build each other up? Stand together, arm in arm. Ain’t it enough that we have to walk in fear each day, sit down our children and teach them to pray, ‘Oh Lord, let my parents come home, and if that cop’s feeling scared lord, jam his trigger so I won’t be alone.’ Ain’t it enough that Black women have our blood spilled in the streets, and there is no protest for us still?”
Occupier and community organizer Sara Hines participated by sharing her poem that addressed the state of the nation.
“Human sex trafficking, homelessness, hunger and racial traumas—an inept white nationalist president in the White House, got me longing for my melanated Obamas. We got working people suffering; we ain’t got nearly enough cash, economic recession, sky-high unemployment, fuck the dumb shit people, put on a mask!”
Occupier Nia Sadler performed an interpretive dance with the words “tense, tough and gritty,” in mind. Other speakers included military veteran and self-proclaimed “shit-stirrer” Arnita Miles, Triad Abolition Project’s Dr. Brittany Battle, and Robin Jackson of the Dream Team Mentoring Program.
Miles spoke of the recent passing of a local 13-year-old after the car he was in crashed while being pursued by a Forsyth County Sheriff deputy, not far from Bailey Park. Miles passionately urged community leaders, as well as city and county officials to “wake the fuck up.”
“How many times will we allow the Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to kill our young Black men? How many times are you going to stand by and not say a damn word? How many times are we going to allow our brothers to be murdered, in that building right over there,” she said, pointing to the Forsyth County Detention Center. Battle recounted the Triad Abolition Project’s 40 days or 480 hours of occupation. Battle also asked the crowd to reflect on the time since John Neville’s death: 263 days or 6,312 hours. Jackson called out to members of the community, particularly Black men, to act and stand up for each other. “The only way that our communities are really going to change, the only way we are going to stop police from killing us, and us from killing us, is for us to stand up,” he said. “The us is Black men—Black women have done this since we got here. They have done this! But we have our children and grandchildren who run around, and people are afraid of them—police are afraid of them, and we are afraid of them. I am not going to be afraid of my own children and grandchildren. What I do is, I go to the community where they need me.”
Were any community leaders, city council officials, or county officials listening? Only time will tell. As the Neville family has said before, actions speak louder than words.
On Aug. 24, after last week’s tense city council meeting in which occupiers dominated the public comment period, the Winston-Salem City Council announced there would be a special meeting for a “Winston-Salem Police Department budget community forum,” via Zoom on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. This forum allows individuals to ask questions about the WSPD’s budget.
More information can be found online, www.cityofws.org/ccvirtual. The Forsyth County Commissioners’ next meeting with a public comment period is Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. To participate, call (336) 422-1200 by 1:45 p.m. that day.
