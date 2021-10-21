Signature Wealth Strategies High Point Raises Funds to Support
Local Teacher Supply Warehouse
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Signature Wealth Strategies has teamed up with the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) and their clients this quarter to give back to the local Teacher Supply Warehouse. This was the third initiative of 2021 within their Signature Cares program. With the help of Signature Wealth clients, $1,500 was donated in support of the Warehouse, which offers classroom supplies to Guilford County Schools (GCS) educators at no cost.
Signature Cares began in 2020 to leverage partnerships with local non-profits and give back to the community. This program aligns to the practice’s vision of a commitment to our faith, treating clients like family and being fully invested in our local community.
The average teacher spends up to $1,000 of their own money to buy school supplies each year. The Teacher Supply Warehouse offers GCS educators supplies at no cost to help offset this burden. Monetary donations like those collected by Signature Wealth Strategies allow the Warehouse to purchase basic supplies like glue sticks, crayons, and notebooks at wholesale costs, doubling the value of each dollar donated. Each year, the Warehouse helps approximately 3,000 local teachers and contributes around $500,000 worth of supplies to school across the GCS district.
“Our clients truly do love to get involved in supporting local nonprofits and when we partner together, we can really make an impact on High Point,” says Karen Park, Director of Client Fulfillment at Signature Wealth Strategies, expressed. “There is no better way to invest in the future than investing in our teachers and students.”
Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Signature Wealth Strategies and Signature Wealth Group are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services.
