(GREENSBORO, NC) - The Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament beginning Tuesday through Saturday, March 11.
In anticipation of a high volume of traffic in the Coliseum area, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged. The GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.
A public shuttle bus service to and from the Coliseum Complex will be available on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 (times below). The shuttle will operate from Entry F of the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons (3121 W. Gate City Blvd.) to the ACC Hall of Champions at the Coliseum Complex.
Shuttle service is $5 per person for round-trip service. Shuttles will run continuously during the times below.
The Coliseum will be hosting the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament for the 29th time, the most of any venue.
