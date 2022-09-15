Shots Fired at GPD Officer While Responding to Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2022) – On September 13, 2022 at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Peach Orchard Drive and Orchard Ridge in reference to a robbery of an individual. Another officer was in the area and spotted the suspects walking near Arcaro Drive and North Church Street. Moments later, one suspect fired shots at the officer, striking the police vehicle. The suspects then fled on foot to a nearby vehicle. A vehicle pursuit began and concluded without incident on 16th Street near Fairview Street.
Two suspects, Zenas-Antonio Humphrey, 23, and a 15-year-old juvenile were taken into custody. Humphrey has been charged with Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Assault with Firearm on a Law Enforcement Official, Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Discharging a Weapon Into Occupied Property. Charges related to the vehicle pursuit are pending.
The officer was not struck by the suspects’ gunfire. Officers did not discharge their weapons.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
