Shooting at Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem

A shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem has caused the school to lock down, according to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office and the Winston-Salem Police Department have secured the campus.
A message was also posted on social media for parents to stay away from the school.
Parents have been advised to plan for student pickup at the Harris Teeter shopping center on Peace Haven Road and await further instructions.
