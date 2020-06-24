Guilford County youths who are curious about a career in law enforcement now have a place to go for answers! The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy is an exciting, engaging program which seeks to inspire youth toward a future in public safety by presenting subjects condensed from the training curriculum for real-life law enforcement officers.
Mandatory Orientation Meeting scheduled for July 24, 2020, at 6:30 pm at the Otto Zenke building, 400 W. Washington St. Greensboro.
When: July 27, 2020 – July 31, 2020 with a morning and afternoon session to choose from 8a.m. - 12p.m. or 1p.m. – 5p.m.
Where: Classes will be at the Guilford County Sheriff District 2 Office, 5440 Millstream Rd. McLeansville.
Who: Classes are for youths between the ages 10 and 17.
Enroll at www.guilfordcountysheriff.com or send an email to aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov
Enroll by July 20, 2020 Space is limited to 10 youths per session. Enrollment is on a first come, first served basis.
The Sheriff’s Youth Academy aims to stimulate a positive interest in law enforcement in youths, as well as heighten awareness of the positive aspects of being a good citizen, as well as to instill a sense of patriotism in the youth. Young people will learn the basic functions of a law enforcement agency, requirements of a career in law enforcement, and learn more about Explorer Post membership.
Some of the blocks of instruction will include:
- • Career Preparation / The Dangers of Texting & Driving - DWI Prevention Education
- • Firearms Safety and Firearms Simulator Training / Arrest Procedures
- • Traffic Rules/Enforcement / Police Pursuits
- • Physical Fitness Training / Introduction to Drills
- • Vehicle Accident Extraction Demo
- • Building Searches / Police K-9 Demo
- • Dangers of Substance Abuse
- • Interacting and Communicating with Law Enforcement
- • SERT – Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team /Law Enforcement Robot Demo
- • Outdoor Survival Training
For more information, contact the Sheriff’s Community Resource Unit at (336) 641-3378/5313 or email your questions to aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov
