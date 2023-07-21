Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that members of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office served a narcotics-related search warrant today at 1323 Perga Court, Greensboro, NC 27406.
Deputies identified themselves as law enforcement officers before, during, and after entering the residence. Inside of the residence, Deputies were confronted by 20-year-old Amarion Jequan Mann, who was armed with a rifle. A. Mann fired shots at the Deputies who returned fire. Fortunately, neither the Deputies nor A. Mann were struck by the rounds fired. A. Mann was taken into custody without further incident. Also, taken into custody was 39-year-old Jequan Shontroy Mann, who is the father of A. Mann.
As neither the suspects nor the Deputies were injured by the gunfire, it was unnecessary to request an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Instead, Sheriff Rogers immediately initiated criminal and internal administrative investigations of the incident, as is the Sheriff’s Office protocol.
Both Amarion and Jequan Mann were taken to the Magistrate’s Office in Greensboro.
Amarion Mann was charged with 2 counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) with a Firearm under NCGS 14-34.5; 2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill under NCGS 14-32(c); and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana under NCGS 90-95 (b)(2). He is currently being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $252,500 secured bond.
Jequan Mann was charged with 2 counts of Trafficking in Cocaine under NCGS 90-95(h)(3); Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana under NCGS 90-95 (b)(2); and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon under NCGS 914-415.1. He is currently being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
As the matter remains under investigation, no additional information will be provided at this time.
