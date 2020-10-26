Sheriff Danny Rogers would like to alert the public regarding yet another phone scam that is targeting Guilford County residents.
As recently as today, several citizens have reported receiving phone calls from subjects claiming to be Deputies or civilian employees with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and informing the citizen that he/she has missed jury duty or has an outstanding warrant for missing a court date.
After engaging the citizen in conversation, these impersonators often demand that the citizen pay a fine or fee by phone in order to avoid arrest. These impersonators have been requesting payments be made via prepaid money cards or other types of gift cards.
Sheriff Rogers recommends that any citizen receiving these calls should hang up and should not provide any money or personal information to these scammers. While the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office may call a citizen by phone regarding warrants and other legal papers, we will never ask for money or pre-paid cards over the phone to settle a warrant, a missed jury duty summons, or a missed court date.
Anyone with information or questions regarding these scams is asked to contact the FBI by filing a report at www.ic3.gov or you can call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.