Sheriff Danny H. Rogers regrets to report the death of Deputy LaKiya Rouse on October 21, 2020, as well as potential COVID-19 exposure information.
Deputy Rouse worked a full day shift as a Bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday, October 19, 2020 and, while on duty, spent some time in Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B and 2C.
The following day, Tuesday, October 20th, Deputy Rouse reported for work as a Bailiff at the Courthouse but left early after feeling ill. Later that day, she went to a local hospital to seek medical treatment, was admitted to the hospital and regretfully passed away on the morning of, Wednesday, October 21st due to medical-related issues. “Our team suffered a terrible loss. No words can adequately express our sadness.” stated Sheriff Rogers upon learning of the Deputy’s passing.
A COVID-19 test that was administered to Deputy Rouse as part of the hospital’s admission protocol reflected a positive result. At this time, no medical official has linked the positive COVID test result to the her death. However, as a public safety precaution, and after consulting with our County public health officials, Sheriff Rogers is issuing this press release to alert any members of the public who may have been in Greensboro Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B or 2C on Monday, October 19th, to get tested for COVID-19 and be hyper vigilant for any COVID-19-related symptoms. For testing locations in Guilford County please visit HealthyGuilford.com to find a testing site that is convenient for you.
