Sheriff D.H. Rogers reports detectives with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate and arrest a suspect who is currently wanted for two separate thefts from a motor vehicle. Both incidents occurred at 8205 B & G Court Stokesdale, NC. The suspect, Carl Watson fled from a traffic stop on September 15th, 2020; at the time Mr. Watson was in a truck which was reported stolen out of Greensboro, NC. There were two firearms inside the truck when it was reported stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Rockingham County later in the evening on September 15th, 2020.
Mr. Watson is a white male, DOB 02/14/1993, approximately 5’10”, slender build with numerous arm and neck tattoos. Mr. Watson is known to frequent Rockingham and Guilford County and is possibly armed.
If anyone has any information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts, do not attempt to approach, but call 911 to report his location and any additional information.
