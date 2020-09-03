Sheriff Danny Rogers has received several inquiries concerning a Facebook post by a Mr. Bishop S. Davis Sr. The post, which is dated yesterday September 2nd, alleges that Mr. Davis’ son was disrespected by Sheriff’s Deputies during a traffic stop yesterday in Greensboro.
Sheriff Rogers takes any citizen complaint seriously. He has, however, personally reviewed this matter, including the video footage recorded by the Deputies’ cameras, and stands by his Deputies’ actions. Specifically, this was a lawful traffic stop that was initiated for valid reasons—the license tags and registration on the vehicle owned and operated by Mr. Davis’s son had expired over nine months ago on November 30, 2019.
The video footage establishes that the Sheriff’s Deputies treated the driver professionally and respectfully. The Deputies did not question the driver’s credentials as a school teacher. In fact, they thanked and complimented him for his service as an educator. The Deputies also exercised their discretion by not issuing the driver a citation. In short, the video contradicts the account on yesterday’s Facebook post, and Sheriff Rogers welcomes Mr. Davis and his son to meet with him at the Sheriff’s Office to review the video together.
Sheriff Rogers also wants to use this as an opportunity to stress to Guilford County residents that his Deputies are not conducting traffic stops in a discriminatory manner. On the contrary, his Deputies, including the Sheriff’s recently established Street Crimes Unit, have focused on areas inside Greensboro and High Point which have been plagued by an increase in shootings and other violent crimes. In stark contrast to yesterday’s Facebook post, a number of Greensboro and High Point residents have recently made it a point to thank the Sheriff’s Office for providing an enhanced law enforcement presence in their communities.
Sheriff Rogers pledges that he will always investigate legitimate citizen complaints against his employees. That said, his primary duty is to protect County residents and that important mission cannot be accomplished unless law enforcement plays an active role in the community. The increased presence by Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies has never and will never be intended to disrespect any Guilford County residents in any of our communities. Instead, it is a positive, supportive, and well-intentioned response to the requests of our residents to help them restore peace and safety to their streets.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the Sheriff’s Communications Specialist Lori Poag at 336-641-2752
