Sex, not rabies, may explain Greensboro coyote attacks

According to Guilford County Animal Control, four people were bitten by a coyote in Greensboro’s Lake Brandt area during the first weekend of March. Two others were attacked without sustaining injuries. The first victim was an unnamed man bitten on the leg the evening of Friday, March 5. On March 6, a woman whom FOX 8 identified only as Allison was picnicking with a female friend when a coyote ran up and seized her hand in its jaws. Both women jumped into the lake to escape. Allison received thirteen punctures, but her friend was unharmed.
Two men were also attacked that Saturday. Scott Durham encountered a coyote on Nat Greene Trail that bit him on his wrist, arm, and legs. Derik Broach was attacked on Wild Turkey Trail but used his bike as a shield and retaliated with pepper spray until it retreated. Broach wasn’t hurt but told WCNC that the animal’s teeth “popped my tire like it was nothing.”
The fourth person bitten has not been reported. All injured received rabies shots. Several professionals told YES! Weekly, the attacks are probably the result of male animals being territorial during mating season, which will be over soon.
“It’s pretty early for rabies,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson, who worked in the city’s Parks and Recreation department for several decades and has experience relocating indigenous wildlife. “You can’t rule it out, but coyotes are less likely to have transmittable diseases like that.” Wilson said that late February through mid-March is coyote mating season when males get hormonal. “They should calm down very soon, having done what they need to do.”
Lindsey Zarecky, Vice President of Conservation and Research at the Greensboro Science Center, agrees.
“As with deer during rut, you should expect the unexpected during breeding season, when animals are very territorial.”
Zarecky said those who’ve been attacked described healthy-looking animals. “Fluffy, not mangy. Rabid animals look very sickly. The described behavior, stalking and charging, is quintessential of them being territorial during mating.”
She called Derik Broach’s use of his bicycle “very smart,” and said with coyotes, as with black bears, the best strategy is to stand your ground and appear as large and intimidating as possible.
“Wave your arms, shout, and if you have a bicycle, hold it in front of you,” she said. “Don’t run because then it’s a game.”
She said that females with pups could be aggressive in late April and May, but this behavior is typically confined to the area near their dens and less likely to be encountered on trails. Before those pups are conceived in March, males range widely, and for a few weeks, will look for fights, just like buck deer do when their hormones kick in.
She also reminded people that coyotes wander all over the city, not just the woods, but this is nothing to be alarmed at. “They are one of the best animals at adapting to new surroundings. But as with bears, don’t leave food out, keep your garbage cans secure, and you’ll probably never see one.”
Jennifer Hance, Community Engagement Coordinator with Greensboro Parks and Recreation, said that Shady Side, Owl’s Roost, Wild Turkey, and Nat Greene, the four Lake Brandt trails on which people have recently encountered coyotes, will reopen tomorrow. Coyotes have occupied North America longer than humans, but until the early 20th century, remained between the Rockies and the Mississippi. Their range expanded when their competitors and mortal enemies, wolves and cougars, were nearly wiped out. They have now spread to the Alaskan Tundra, the Panamanian rain forest, and every continental North American city.
Their diet ranges from grasshoppers to caribou, although prey larger than a baby or heavily pregnant deer are usually elderly or sick. They also eat clover and fruit, and the urban coyotes that flourish from Malibu to Manhattan hunt rats, squirrels, pigeons, cats, and small dogs, scavenge garbage and roadkill and steal produce.
Despite their ubiquity, they rarely attack people. The authors of the 2017 Human-Wildlife Interactions article “Coyote Attacks on Humans: 1970-2015” documented 348 incidents in 45 years. In the last century, only two attacks were fatal. In comparison, over a thousand Americans are hospitalized from dog bites every year, and about a dozen of those victims die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2019, there were 41 fatal dog attacks in the United States alone.
