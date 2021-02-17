Seven of the eight GPD officers who hogtied Marcus Smith received merit raises

On Sept. 8, 2018, eight Greensboro police officers were accused of fatally hogtying Marcus Deon Smith. Records released by the City of Greensboro reveal that seven of those officers subsequently received merit increases, some multiple bonuses, and three of them promoted.
This information was released on January 13 in response to public information request #14207 by Democracy Greensboro activist Hester Petty.
“Police misconduct has been tolerated in Greensboro, and, according to these employment histories, it’s even been rewarded with raises and promotions,” said Petty during the public comment section of the Feb. 2 virtual meeting of the Greensboro City Council. “We asked that the officers be fired, and what they got was bonuses. The prone restraint, commonly called hogtying, has resulted in deaths in custody throughout the U.S. and has been banned in many communities because it has proven to be deadly force. The city has not overseen the Greensboro Police Department sufficiently enough, and it needs to do so now because there is another death from unnecessary force.”
On Sept. 8, 2018, Marcus Smith, a 38-year-old homeless African-American man, approached GPD officers on Church Street in downtown Greensboro and asked to be taken to the hospital. Smith was agitated but not violent or confrontational, according to reports. While awaiting an ambulance, Officer Robert Duncan decided Smith would need to be restrained with a RIPP hobble device. Former Chief Scott later stated this was done at the request of EMS, but bodycam videos do not support Scott’s claim, as they show Duncan unilaterally making the decision before he speaks to EMTs.
As can be seen on the bodycam videos, Officer Duncan threw Smith down onto Church Street’s pavement. Then Duncan and Officers Justin Payne, Michael Montalvo, Alfred Lewis, and Lee Andrews, along with Sergeant Christopher Bradshaw and Corporal Douglas Strader, piled on top of Smith, rolled him over onto his stomach and stretched out Smith’s arms and legs. Cries of “Please don’t do that!” and “I ain’t resisting” can be heard, with pain and fear apparent in Smith’s voice.
Officer Duncan handcuffed Smith’s hands behind his back. Officer Payne grasped Smith’s ankles and, bending Smith’s knees beyond a 90-degree angle, pushed Smith’s feet to the point that they were touching his handcuffed hands at the small of his back. Duncan, Andrews, and Montalvo used a RIPP Hobble device to bind Smith’s handcuffs to his feet behind his back, pulling the device so tight that Smith’s shoulders and knees were suspended above the pavement.
Smith moaned, gasped for air, and evidenced severe respiratory distress. In less than a minute, Smith became unresponsive. While police reports state Smith later died at the hospital, he appears to stop breathing on the bodycam videos, his body completely limp and his face slack and ashen, before the restraint is removed.
Present at the scene and standing close by was Officer Jordan Bailey, who is also named in an ongoing Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit against the city over Smith’s death due to Bailey’s alleged failure to intervene.
The employment records released by the city in response to Hester Petty’s request reveal the following information.
Officer Robert Duncan, who made the decision to apply the RIPP Hobble, was making $40,363 annually at the time of Smith’s death, has received four merit increases and three other raises, and now makes $48,255.
Officer Justin Payne was making $49,201 at the time of Smith’s death, has received one promotion, a raise, and two merit increases, and currently makes $55,472.
Officer Alfred Lewis was making $49,201 at the time of Smith’s death, has received two merit increases and one promotion, and now makes $55,472.
Sgt. Christopher Bradshaw was making $67,119 at the time of Smith’s death, has received two merit increases and one raise, and now makes $73,352.
Officer Jordan Bailey was making $42,240 at the time of Smith’s death, has received one promotion and two merit increases, and now makes $51,150.
Officer Lee Andrews was making $50,147, has received two merit increases, and was making $54,284 at the time of his resignation in December 2019.
Officer Michael Montalvo was making $69,970 at the time of Smith’s death and received no promotions or raises before he retired in April of 2020.
Cpt. Douglas Strader was making $58,348 at the time of Smith’s death, subsequently received two merit raises, and made $61,126 when he was fired in September of 2020 for an unrelated incident of excessive force.
“The two ranking officers on the scene both received merit raises after 2018,” stated Hester Petty in her speech at about an hour and ten minutes into the Feb. 2 city council meeting, referring to Bradshaw and Strader. “Corporal Strader was receiving merit raises until he was fired last year. Strader’s appeal of that dismissal was denied by City Manager David Parrish, who stated ’a single mistake, error or lapse in judgment while using deadly force can have tragic and long-lasting consequences for our community. As a result, we have no tolerance for the misuses of deadly force.’”
“Well, apparently, the City of Greensboro does tolerate deadly force,” continued Petty, “because the prone restraint used on Marcus Smith was known to have caused deaths back in 1995 when the Department of Justice issued a warning about its use by law enforcement agencies. And 23 years later, it was still being used by the Greensboro Police Department until the homicide of Marcus Smith.”
“Homicide” is what the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s office ruled Smith’s death on Nov. 30, 2018. When used in this sense, the term implies no guilt or legal responsibility but does mean that the primary cause of Smith’s death was being hogtied by the officers, and not any previously existing conditions or causes. Despite this, former Police Chief Wayne Scott stated that the officers did nothing wrong, and former Greensboro District Attorney Doug Henderson declined to prosecute them.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, no council member responded to Petty’s comments. Other than one Dec. 2018 statement by Mayor Vaughan, who called the original police report about Smith’s death “a lie” (the report claimed that Smith became “combative” and “collapsed” without mentioning that he’d been thrown down and hogtied), no Greensboro City Council member has publicly condemned the GPD’s role in the homicide. After the federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against the city and the eight GPD officers in April 2019, all council members repeatedly stated they could not discuss matters under litigation.
