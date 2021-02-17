Seven of the eight GPD officers who hogtied Marcus Smith received merit raises

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Significant icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Significant icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.