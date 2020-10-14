GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2020) – On Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Greensboro Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on W Gate City Blvd near Binford St. A 2013 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on W Gate City Blvd, when it ran off the roadway to the right and crashed into the building at 2110 W Gate City Blvd. Two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injury and one with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kala Parrish (B/F, 24 years old, of Graham, NC). She has been charged with DWI as of this time. The two other occupants have been identified as Shaneka Holly (B/F, 28 years old, of Burlington, NC) and Dazia Richmond (B/F, 22 years old, of Burlington, NC).
Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash. The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.