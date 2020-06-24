GREENSBORO, NC (June 24,2020) – On Thursday 06/11/2020 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to Interstate 40 at Gallimore Dairy Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury.
Mr. Alexander Beroth (22 years old of Pfafftown NC) was operating a tractor trailer on I-40 east bound when he collided with a 2004 Honda Accord that was being operated by a Mrs. Kierra Simone Herbin (23 years old of Greensboro, NC).
Mrs. Herbin was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and died on 06/23/2020 as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. Mr. Beroth was not injured.
No charges are going to be filed in this case at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.
