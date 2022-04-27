Sending up Star Wars … The farce is with them! 

In May of 1977, a little-heralded fantasy extravaganza called Star Wars became both a Hollywood and cultural phenomenon, arguably the biggest entertainment franchise in history. It has spawned prequels, sequels, and spin-offs, to say nothing of countless rip-offs, inspired a worldwide legion of devotees, and introduced such terms as Wookiees, Jawas, Ewoks, Droids, and Jedis into the language.
Now, as part of the original film’s 45th anniversary, The Idiot Box Comedy Club has again joined forces with Marketplace Cinemas (2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem) to present “May the 4th,” an evening of sketch and stand-up comedy celebrating the Star Wars phenomenon in a laugh-filled, light-hearted fashion. The event will take place Wednesday, May 4th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with first-come, first-served seating, and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 (advance) and $15 (day of show) and are available here: https://www.mpcws.com/upcomingevents/1353-may-the-4th-sketch-and-stand-up-comedy-show. The show is recommended for audiences 18 years of age and older.
“May the 4th” riffs on the Star Wars universe in a no-holds-barred fashion, and audiences are encouraged to don Star Wars-themed costumes to win a bevy of prizes, including gift cards, T-shirts, and more. “We’re bringing comedy from a galaxy far, far away to the cinema,” said Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas.
“I am a huge Star Wars fan — I love all the movies,” said Jennie Stencel, creative director and owner of The Idiot Box. “I cry every time I watch Darth Vader die … and I even like Jar Jar Binks!”
It’s a foregone conclusion that Darth Vader and (perhaps especially) Jar Jar Binks will be in for their fair share of ribbing during the event, and let’s not forget the unforgettable (?) “Ewok Celebration” from Return of the Jedi — also known as “Yub Nub,” for those playing at home.
“After the sold-out success of the North Carolina Comedy Festival night at Marketplace Cinemas back in September, we teamed up with Jennie Stencel and The Idiot Box to host monthly — and sometimes bi-weekly — stand-up comedy shows at our cinema,” Fox said. “They’ve been a terrific and fun time, and our audiences and customers keep asking for more live comedy events.”
“We have loved having shows with Marketplace,” said Stencel. “It’s such a great theater with wonderful owners! We’re super-ready to try new things and we have been having great crowds.”
For more information or advance tickets, call 336-725-4646 or visit the official Marketplace Cinemas website at https://www.mpcws.com/. The official Idiot Box website is https://www.idiotboxers.com/.
