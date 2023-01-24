Sen. Michael Garrett & Rep. Amos L. Quick, III to head local Legislative Delegation
Sen. Garrett and Rep. Quick will serve as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, in the 2023-2024 term.
Greensboro – The Guilford Legislative Delegation, composed of NC Senate and NC House members representing Guilford County in the General Assembly, recently convened to elect officers to two-year terms. Senator Michael K. Garrett and Representative Amos L. Quick, III were elected to serve as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, from 2023-2024. They replace outgoing leaders, Rep. Ashton Wheeler Clemmons and Rep. Jon Hardister, who served as Co-Chairs from 2021-2022.
“I am deeply honored to have been elected to Chair the Guilford Legislative Delegation for the next two years,” Senator Garrett said after the meeting. “This Delegation is already hard at work bringing good paying-jobs and state resources to our community, and we are as committed as ever to achieving great results for all residents of Guilford County,” Garrett concluded.
“I look forward to working with Senator Michael Garrett - and all of our Delegation - to continue the fight for a strong economy, safe communities, sound education, and the best outcomes throughout Guilford County,” said Representative Quick after his election to Vice Chair.
The nine state legislators who represent part of Guilford County in the General Assembly are:
Senator Phil Berger, District 26
Senator Michael K. Garrett, District 27
Senator Gladys A. Robinson, District 28
Representative Ashton Wheeler Clemmons, District 57
Representative Amos L. Quick, III, District 58
Representative Jon Hardister, District 59
Representative Cecil Brockman, District 60
Representative Pricey Harrison, District 61
Representative John Faircloth, District 62
