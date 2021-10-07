Sen. Garrett Negotiates Major Carbon Reduction in Compromise Energy Bill
H951, with 70% carbon reduction by 2030 provision, passed in a vote by the Senate on Wednesday
Raleigh – On Wednesday afternoon, the NC Senate passed House Bill 951 with the support of a bipartisan majority of members present, including Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford). The bill’s first provision empowers the NC Utilities Commission to pursue a 70% reduction in carbon emissions by the year 2030 and to net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.
Senate passage of H951 comes after significant, bipartisan changes were made to the version of the bill passed by the NC House earlier in the year. Senator Garrett served on a small team of Democratic Senate negotiators who brokered a compromise between Senate Republican leadership, Governor Cooper, and other stakeholders.
House Bill 951 now goes to the NC House for consideration. Both NC House Speaker Tim Moore and Governor Roy Cooper have expressed their support for the compromise legislation passed by the Senate today.
