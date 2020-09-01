GREENSBORO, NC – Visitors to downtown Greensboro will soon have a mural to serve as the perfect selfie backdrop in the center city. The mural, to be painted by local artist Gina Franco, will be located on the corner of S. Elm Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive (next to Area Modern Home). The mural painting will begin Thursday, September 3 and continue through First Friday (September 4) and Labor Day weekend.
The mural, an original design by Franco, is a colorful interpretation of Greensboro’s rich history, with a specific nod to our City’s central involvement in the Civil Rights Movement.
Funding for the mural is provided by Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) with additional support from the Retail Alliance of Downtown.
The project was organized by Jennifer Graf, owner of Vintage to Vogue Boutique, to add a spark of life south of the tracks.
