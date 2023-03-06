Segal Memorial Golf Tournament to Benefit Stomach Cancer Research
Greensboro, NC - The 5th annual Philip Segal III, Memorial Golf tournament, auction, and cigar party, will take place on Friday, April 14, with proceeds going to benefit Debbie’s Dream Foundation for stomach cancer research.
Philip Segal III was the founder of Havana Phil’s Cigar Company in Greensboro, and an avid sports enthusiast. He was a graduate of Grimsley High School, and North Carolina State University where he earned a degree in textile chemistry. Philip lost his six month- battle with stomach cancer in 2018 at the age of 60.
“ This year, we are changing things up a little by teeing off in the afternoon, and then inviting folks to the cigar party immediately afterwards,” said Philip Michael Segal IV. “ We are also holding a raffle, and we’re offering some exclusive silent auction items, all in an effort to raise the most money we can for stomach cancer research.”
The tournament tees off at 1pm at Bryan Park Champions Course. Entry fee for a foursome is $600. Sponsorships are available for specific holes, and range in price from $150 to $2,500. All sponsorships include golf, lunch, beverages, prizes, the after party, and more.
“It’s going to be a fun-filled afternoon and evening, first with the golf tournament, then the cigar party, a silent auction, and a live auction, and all for a great cause,” said Phillip Michael.
To register for a round of golf, or purchase a golf sponsorship, call (954) 475-1200, or visit 4th Annual Philip Segal III Golf Tournament - Debbie's Dream Foundation (debbiesdream.org)
To attend the Private Party call Havana Phil’s at (336) 288-4484
About Debbie’s Dream
Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about stomach cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.
About Havana Phil’s Cigar Company
Havana Phil's Cigar Company was founded in Greensboro in 2010 by local legend Phil Segal, a long time cigar enthusiast. His widow, Kimberley Segal and their son Philip Michael Segal IV, are co- owners of Havana Phil’s. Philip Michael runs and manages the day-to-day operations.
Havana Phil's is one of the few appointed merchants in the Southeast United States for Davidoff of Geneva. In addition to Davidoff’s, our state-of-the-art Spanish cedar walk-in humidor features an exclusive and comprehensive inventory of Rocky’s, Fuentes, Ashtons, Padron’s, Alec Bradley, La Gloria, Camacho, Cohiba, Montecristo & Romeo as well as a wonderful variety of boutique brands. Our selection also includes jewels from Drew Estate, EPC, Joya de Nicaragua, Caldwell, Room 101, La Palina, LG/La Flor Dominicana, Kristoff, Tatuaje, My Father, Illusione and more! Tobacco lovers can enjoy the good life at Havana Phil's spacious shop, featuring three cigar lounges, and flat screen TVs for watching sports. You can also join the exclusive Davidoff Lounge where members can enjoy their favorite beverages with their cigar. Our knowledgeable staff of certified tobacconists can help the connoisseur as well as the beginner navigate our vast selection and achieve maximum enjoyment. Our new store and world headquarters is conveniently located in the heart of Midtown Greensboro at 1628 Battleground Avenue. For more information, visit www.havanaphils.com
