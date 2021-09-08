Second Industry Hill Block Party makes way this weekend

Winston-Salem continues to celebrate arts and technology with the annual Industry Block Party hosted by Mixxer Makerspace.
“The Industry Hill Block Party is a celebration of Arts and Entrepreneurship, as well as a demonstration of how people that are very different from each other can collaborate in a way that lifts all of them up, a philosophy that Mixxer Community Makerspace is built on. By working together, we amplify the work that all of us do, and create intersections for exciting things to happen,” said Alan Shelton, founder and executive director of Mixxer.
The block party is free for anyone of all ages to attend, with the presence of over a hundred art and crafts vendors that include Bows and Whistles Design, Broken Glass Designs, and Dew You Boutique, and Catbird Art and Events. There will also be food trucks present that include Brash Brownies, Creole Concessions, Pacific Rim Cuisine, Lelo’s Lemonade and Italian Ice, PinKors Delight, and Old South Kettle Corn.
“Each neighboring business will have fun activities at their locations. Breweries nearby will also have live music present throughout the day,” Shelton said.
Mixxer aims to provide entertainment throughout the day for the whole community to join in on but named their block party “Night of Fire” because of their iron furnace event taking place that evening.
“We will be firing up a Melter we had brought in to melt a ton of cast iron. Those who attend will have to wear sunglasses while the white-hot molten metal will be flowing to create beautiful works of art. Sparks will fly when the furnace fires up at 6 p.m., and as the sun sets, we’ll light up Industry Hill with 2 tons of molten iron, Fire Dancers, and a DJ. We’ll be pouring that iron into molds made by cast iron artists from all over the region, and into molds carved by your Winston-Salem neighbors. You can carve your sand mold at Mixxer between August 9 and September 11, at our building,” Shelton said.
Mixxer’s block party continues to make its mark as a creative collective from the art community itself.
“Our first event happened back in 2019, and it was kind of an accident,” Shelton said. “One of our employees was friends with people from the Krankies Crab Fair at Innovations Quarter that takes place in December, where people go to buy gifts for their families for the holidays. The Fair wanted to do a summertime show, so we decided we would have the Fair in our backyard. Once our neighbors heard about it, they wanted to do something special too, then the word got around the neighborhood and it ended up turning into a block party.”
Mixxer originally planned on holding the event in 2020 and earlier this year but due to Covid, they pushed the date back.
“Traditionally we planned on having this year’s event in June, but since Covid’s numbers were still rising, we pushed it to September to give us more time to prepare for the block party. We advise those who attend to mask up and maintain a safe distance from others to ensure a fun yet safe environment,” Shelton said.
Though the event takes place once a year to showcase talent and hard work, Mixxer prides itself on its ability to continuously provide experiences and opportunities to other artists in the field of technology.
“This is a day to celebrate, to teach, to continue forming connections regardless of your different walks of life,” Shelton said. “That is why we started Mixxer in the first place. Back in 2014, my New Year’s resolution was to have a place just like this, a place where I had access to workspace and technology to help me further my learning and finish my projects. So, I went to my community and asked if we could have a place like this. By January 2018, we raised enough money to open the doors and we hope to continue letting people in.”
Mixxer’s Industry Hill Block Party will take place September 11, 2021, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Junction building along 9th St. The event is sponsored by Agile City, Downtown Winston-Salem, Equilibrium Impact Ventures, and A.S Garland Marketing and PR.
For more information, check out https://wsmixxer.org/ironart/.
