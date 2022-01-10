Second Gun Buyback Event To Be Held Jan. 15
As a direct response to the successful gun buyback event held November 20, 2021, The City of Winston-Salem will be holding a second gun buyback on Saturday, January 15. The city-wide gun buyback is part of comprehensive efforts to reduce gun violence and increase community safety. The buyback event will be held Saturday, January 15 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Midway located at 2886 Shorefair Drive. The public should enter through Gate seven. The drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all allocated funds are gone.
The gun buyback program is funded through money provided to the city as part of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund. The bill recognizes that one by-product of the COVID-19 pandemic has been an increase in violence. The Relief Fund authorizes recipients to spend some of the money on efforts to reduce violence.
Citizens can anonymously turn in firearms with no questions asked. The following cash amounts will be given for guns:
- $200 – Assault rifles (example: semi-automatic rifles)
- $150 – Handguns (example: pistols, revolvers)
- $100 – Long Guns (example: shotguns, rifles)
Pellet guns, BB guns, ammunition, starter pistols, black powder guns and replica toy guns will be accepted, but no cash will be given.
Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke attended the gun buyback event held in November. “There was overwhelming support from the community during the first buyback program. In fact, the program was received so well that funds were gone within two hours of our start time,” said Councilwoman Burke. “We were not able to buy back all guns from the citizens who wanted to participate. With this second, larger effort we hope that the citizens who missed out on the first opportunity are able to return and participate in the event January 15.”
For more information about how to turn in a weapon and other questions about the event, please visit cityofws.org/gunbuyback.
