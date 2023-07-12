Winston-Salem’s Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) continues to surprise with continuously thought-provoking exhibits that could not be more relevant to our current nation. This past spring, the museum welcomed Mexican artist Emilio Rojas’ exhibit tracing a wound through my body, displaying documented live performances, photography, sculpture, installations, and even poetry. An encounter of Rojas’ art and activism, the show leads us through a series of potentially healing experiences navigating themes such as immigration, LGBTQIA+, literal and figurative scars, and the AIDS crisis.
A common experience among prospective artists, Rojas always knew what his true passion was, but due to family expectations initially studied three years of medicine. Following the loss of the uncle who was like a father to him, and a terrifying survival experience from an express kidnapping, Rojas chose to find a way to leave his Mexican home country. “My uncle died of cancer and he made me promise that I was going to do what I loved and not what my family wanted,” said Rojas. So the artist, who had been doing photography since the age of 13, applied to art schools throughout Canada and the United States.
Rojas ended up in Vancouver at the Emily Carr University, and while his intent was always to continue pursuing photography, while in Canada he discovered performance. Realizing that was the area he wanted to go into, the artist earned his B.F.A. in Film followed by a M.F.A. in Performance from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. And while the artist was able to count on scholarships and some help from his mother, he still had to work jobs on the side.
“I worked in restaurants, kitchens, and things like that,” Rojas said. “And this is where I started thinking a lot about immigration, working with undocumented folk.”
The artist had always been an activist of sorts but tended to maintain it separate from his art. Beginning to face the loss of friends to deportation in both Canada and the United States, the closeness of these experiences stirred Rojas not only to become more active but to actually bring this activism into his art. Never actually having been undocumented himself, he knows well what it’s like to live with what seems like a hovering expiration date over him. Unable to leave the United States nor work for the two years he waited on his green card, Rojas lived in a state of precarity that inevitably affected even his ability to create.
Realizing the impact an encounter of his activism and creativity could have, Rojas began focusing on using this state of precarity in the development of images potentially transformative for people. Additionally, he was deeply inspired by Chicana cultural theorist Gloria E. Anzaldúa’s work “Borderlands/ La Frontera: The New Mestiza,” gifted to him in his early 20s by a close Argentinean friend who stated the book would change his life. “It did change my life,” Rojas confirmed, “and it sort of became like my Bible. It got me thinking about belonging as a migrant and the so many different ways this can be like.”
While it is not uncommon in the art world for politics to be kept separate from the creative process, much of Rojas’ motivation to reconsider was due to his mentors, many of whom are of indigenous background. However, Cuban artist Tania Bruguera seems to be the one that encouraged him to fully take the step forward. “She has this whole thing about art having a purpose,” said Rojas. “About how it should be useful.” Realizing his privilege grew slowly as he patiently waited for his path to fall into place, Rojas looked for ways this privilege, no matter how small, could support others and act in solidarity with those less fortunate than him.
When Rojas moved to the United States in 2015, the artist experienced a degree of culture shock upon arriving from Canada where at least on a surface level, the country seems to be more accepting of diversity and more of a melting pot. While in Chicago, the artist realized just how segregated the American population still is and experienced firsthand a woman on the public transit demanding of him that he return to where he came from. On the upside, Rojas considered another piece of wisdom from Bruguera, the impact his work could have by taking a political angle since political art is actually time sensitive.
“It’s important to make work that is relevant to the time that you’re living in and responding to the crises that we are facing, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Rojas. “I know my work is not the easiest to digest because it requires a lot of thought.” Not only is his work an active voice for the marginalized, but he has also managed to bring his practice into his pedagogy as an art professor. Fortunate to teach at institutions that allow him to keep his creative process and teaching close to each other, themes he addresses in the classroom run anywhere from performance and protest, to decolonizing performance art, to even daddy issues.
During the pandemic, Rojas did question his art career. But it was also during this time that tracing a wound through my body was first organized, and upon reflecting on it, he realized how many lives had touched the exhibit and how healing this had been for him. “Listening to other stories made me realize how focused we can be in our own pain,” said the artist. “Healing is something you’re having to do every day, cleaning your spirit. And it’s not like you take the trauma away and then it’s always gone. It makes you who you are, you learn to cope with it, heal yourself, and hopefully extend those tools to others.”
Through his many interactions with migrant dancers, undocumented mothers, and others also abandoned by their fathers, agricultural workers, and even immigration attorneys, Rojas understood he was not alone in his process. While it is no secret that referring to therapy or psychiatry is a rather taboo subject in Latin American families, in honor of both acknowledging and healing his own wounds, Rojas had a tattoo artist tattoo an outline of the Mexican-American border on his back running directly over his spine. This particular experience can be viewed on display at the exhibit as, “Open Wounds (a Gloria).”
Fascinated with scars, Rojas showcases a fair number of them on human skin, on architectural surfaces, and even in original poetry written by himself. “We have this idea that a wound is a sort of marker of some form of trauma in the body,” said Rojas. “But it is also a marker that we have survived and that the body can heal itself. It’s the evidence that we are capable of healing, that our bodies are healing machines, and that we are constantly regenerating.” So why is then, that we can’t accomplish that with emotional wounds? Colonial wounds? Family wounds?
Art has been Rojas’ medicine. And taking the time to immerse in his work is undoubtedly medicinal for those finding some of their life experiences reflected in the exhibit. And even if there’s nothing necessarily relatable for all viewers, we can still walk away with a new understanding of why scars are among the most beautiful things found on our bodies. Without our human resilience and our abilities to heal, we would not still be here, charging forward during one of the most uncertain chapters of our North American history.
tracing a wound through my body is on view at SECCA through August 20.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
