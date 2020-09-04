Winston-Salem, NC — The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will welcome visitors back to its grounds and galleries starting Wednesday, September 16 with increased health and safety procedures, including required cloth masks.
“We are excited to be welcoming back our friends and neighbors to SECCA; it's been much too long between visits,” said Executive Director William Carpenter. “Our exhibitions, facilities, and grounds provide both excitement and respite, a chance to see the world differently and to recharge our supplies of wonder and hope. Visitors will find a safe, clean, and welcoming space as we follow all state safety guidelines.
SECCA will resume normal operating hours, open Wednesday through Sunday. In order to encourage social distancing in SECCA’s 6000+ square foot galleries and facilities, capacity will be limited to 50 guests per half hour.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: WEAR a cloth mask over your nose and mouth, WAIT in line at least six feet away from others and avoid close contact, and WASH hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If experiencing symptoms of illness, visitors are asked to postpone their visit.
The re-opening of SECCA’s facilities also marks the opening of DRAWN: Concept & Craft, an expansive new exhibition on view in the Main and Potter Galleries. Inspired by the discovery of forgotten sketchbooks by the late LeRoy Neiman, DRAWN brings together works by more than 60 artists from around the world in an exhibition that provides a rare, revealing look into the creative process and artists’ unique relationship with the art of drawing.
As part of SECCA’s ongoing digital strategy, users may explore the DRAWN virtual exhibition (http://secca.org/drawn) with gallery tours, artist interviews, installation videos, and more. New content updates are planned to arrive on a regular basis. SECCA has also launched a series of new virtual learning initiatives designed to help teachers and parents address the unique educational challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Learning Newsletter signup form can be found at https://forms.gle/24CGZvvD9UjNGSqd7.
When visitors return to SECCA, they may notice some improvements to the grounds and buildings. New LED light posts have been installed in SECCA’s parking lot, providing greater visibility for visitors during evening hours. The roof of the historic James G. Hanes House, which houses SECCA’s Preview Gallery, offices and meeting spaces, has been replaced. And a new stage has been constructed near the lake behind the James G. Hanes House, courtesy of Sunnyside Millwork and Lynnwood Builders. More information about upcoming performances and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.
HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES
- Cloth masks required for visitors and staff.
- Frequent cleanings of the galleries and high-touch areas, including doors and restrooms.
- Hand sanitizing stations throughout galleries and restrooms.
- Plexiglass shield installed at check-in desk.
To read more about N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 163, visit https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO163-New-Phase-2.5.pdf
ABOUT SECCA
Founded in 1956, The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art offers a front-row seat to the art of our time. Through visual art exhibitions, music, film, dance, theater, and education, SECCA starts conversations that engage diverse communities and perspectives. SECCA is an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
