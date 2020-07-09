On July 7, 2020 members of the High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on a hotel room located at the Travel Inn Express, 2429 W. Green Dr.
During the course of this Search Warrant the following items were seized:
9.75 grams of Cocaine
5.87 grams of Methamphetamine
2.1 grams of Marijuana
A stolen handgun
100+ rounds of ammunition
The following subjects were arrested and charged:
Mary Harp (W/F/26/From Thomasville, NC)
PWISD Schedule II Controlled Substance
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
Possession of Burglary Tools
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Criminal Summons for 2nd Degree Trespass
$50,000.00 secured bond
Dustin Moore (W/M/36/From Thomasville, NC)
PWISD Schedule II Controlled Substance
Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Possession of Burglary Tools
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$100,000.00 secured bond
Angela Hulin (W/F/45/From Trinity, NC)
Possession of Methamphetamine
$5000.00 secured bond
Matthew Turner (W/M/36/From Lexington, NC)
Possession of Stolen Firearm
$7500.00 unsecured bond
