On July 7, 2020 members of the High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on a hotel room located at the Travel Inn Express, 2429 W. Green Dr.

During the course of this Search Warrant the following items were seized:

 9.75 grams of Cocaine

 5.87 grams of Methamphetamine

 2.1 grams of Marijuana

 A stolen handgun

 100+ rounds of ammunition

The following subjects were arrested and charged:

Screen Shot 2020-07-09 at 12.58.05 PM.png

Mary Harp (W/F/26/From Thomasville, NC)

 PWISD Schedule II Controlled Substance

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

 Possession of Burglary Tools

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Criminal Summons for 2nd Degree Trespass

 $50,000.00 secured bond

Moore.png

Dustin Moore (W/M/36/From Thomasville, NC)

 PWISD Schedule II Controlled Substance

 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

 Possession of a Stolen Firearm

 Possession of Burglary Tools

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 $100,000.00 secured bond

Hulin.png

Angela Hulin (W/F/45/From Trinity, NC)

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 $5000.00 secured bond

tuner

Matthew Turner (W/M/36/From Lexington, NC)

 Possession of Stolen Firearm

 $7500.00 unsecured bond

