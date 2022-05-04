SCOTUS poised to overturn Roe v Wade

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” wrote U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in a draft majority opinion leaked by Politico on Monday.
In the 98-page document, the conservative Roman Catholic justice, who was successfully named by George W. Bush in 2005, repeatedly denounced Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that constitutionally protects a woman’s right to abortion.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” wrote Alito, also referring to Planned Parenthood v. Casey, another landmark abortion case that established the undue burden standard. That 1992 ruling not only upheld Roe, but decreed that a state legislature cannot make a law too burdensome or restrictive of fundamental rights.
“None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history,” wrote Alito, stating that “appeals to a broader right to autonomy” outlined in Casey “could license fundamental rights to illicit drug use, prostitution, and the like.”
While taking a swipe at Casey, Alito made clear his disdain for Roe, which he called “exceptionally weak” and accused of “damaging consequences.” Therefore, Alito declared, “it is time to heed the Constitution.”
Mary-Rose Papandrea, Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill, told YES! Weekly that Alito is voicing an originalist interpretation of the Constitution.
“In his view, you have to show that, at the time of the ratification of the Constitution, or in this case, of the 14th amendment in 1868, the right to have an abortion was recognized in this country.”
Papandrea noted that Alito attempts to distinguish abortion rights from other rights the court has recognized.
“He calls the right to an abortion a far cry from that of parents to raise their children the way that they wish, citing Meyer v Nebraska, which struck down that state’s law forbidding teaching any language but English. So, you can see we’re already past anything that’s expressly provided in the Constitution. That sort of belies the Originalist approach; they’re not always as consistent as they might want people to believe.”
According to Papandrea, Alito also distinguishes Roe from what the justice describes as “a handful of cases having something to do with marriage.”
In his argument, Alito cites Loving v Virginia, which protected interracial marriage. “It’s hard to see that was a right that was recognized at the founding,” said Papandrea. “At times, the court will define a right or issue on a higher level, to avoid the messy historical problem. So, rather than defining the right upheld in Loving, Alito reduces it to what he calls the right to marry.”
It was pointed out that no originalist argument protected Clarence Thomas’s 1987 marriage to Virginia Lamp.
“Exactly. Alito cited a general right to marry, but not to marry someone of a different race.”
She also pointed out Alito’s citation of Griswold v Connecticut, which set the stage for Roe V Wade by protecting the right of married people to use contraception.
“It looks like Alito is trying to distinguish the right to have an abortion from the right to contraception. He’s trying to define any right to abortion as the right to end a potential life, which I think is a very narrow way of thinking about it, as opposed to the right to bodily autonomy, the right to control procreation, the right to control your family size. Those are other ways you could frame it and find much historical support.”
When asked about Alito’s claim that continuing to uphold abortion rights could “license fundamental rights to illicit drug use, prostitution, and the like," she called that both a scare tactic and slippery slope argument.
“He interprets the claim of a right to abortion as claiming the liberty to do whatever you wish. But that, of course, is not what those defending abortion argue. And, of course, there have been scholars who argued that prostitution should be a fundamental right, along with a fundamental right to engage in polygamy. I’m not sure why he went to the slippery slope. There’s a lot of language that I don’t think he needed to get to where he wants to go.”
I asked her what the future holds.
“For me, the only question is whether it will be a 6-3 or 5-4 decision, and on which side Justice Roberts will come down. There was a path the court could have taken to preserve Casey via a more limited decision to uphold a right to abortion in the first trimester, but the court did not do that, and I don’t think that a surprise.”
I said this has seemed inevitable since the 2016 election.
“Right, there’s that, too. It’s possible but highly unlikely that the court will change this opinion or change the result in any meaningful way. It does look like Roe and Casey will be overturned. This opinion does not ban abortion, it just does not constitutionally protect the right to it, so that states that want it banned will be free to do so.”
Which doesn’t mean it won’t be explicitly banned at the federal level.
“The supreme court will not just reach out and make a pronouncement, but wait for a case to come before it. I expect pro-life advocates are preparing a litigation strategy in favor of banning abortion in all fifty states.”
On Tuesday morning, Triad-based historian, writer, and podcaster Jessica Cale tweeted “Abortion was more accepted in the actual dark ages than it is in America today.” Cale is associate editor of the blog Historical Editorial, and founded and edits the blog and podcast Dirty Sexy History. She has also been a historical consultant for Netflix.
When asked by YES! Weekly for a statement about the lack of any mention of abortion in the original U.S. Constitution, Cale sent the following:
“The idea that abortion is a modern issue that started with Roe is patently ridiculous. Contraception and abortion predate written history. Abortion isn’t mentioned in the Constitution because it was legal in 1776. It wasn’t outlawed in the US until the late 19th century, and the Church has only held its current position on abortion since 1869. Prior to this, abortifacients were distributed by the Church as standard health care. Recipes for abortifacients appeared in common 17th-century cookbooks, and in the 19th century, abortifacient pills could be purchased over the counter or through the mail. In 19th century America, it was estimated that one in four pregnancies ended in abortion—exponentially higher than today. Alito cannot justify his decision with history if he doesn’t understand it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.