GREENSBORO – Several exit ramps are scheduled to close over the next week as part of the Interstate 73 rehab project in southwest Greensboro.
Exit 120 B, from I-85 North to I-73 North, is scheduled to be closed Thursday from 12:01-6 a.m. A signed detour will direct traffic to follow northbound I-85 to South Elm-Eugene Street (Exit 124) to access I-73 North.
The ramp from Groometown Road to I-73/I-85 North is set to close at 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday and reopen at 6 the following mornings. As a detour, drivers will take I-85 Business North to Holden Road (Exit 34), then head back on Business 85 South to rejoin I-73 North or take the Gate City Boulevard exit to return to I-85 North.
Exit 95, from I-73 South to join U.S. 220 South, is also scheduled to close at 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday and reopen at 6 the following mornings. A signed detour will follow I-85 North to South Elm-Eugene Street (Exit 124) to head back onto I-85 South to access U.S. 220 South.
These closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Drivers should slow down near these work zones, watch out for crews working close to the travel lanes and allow extra time for the detours.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Schedule Set for Next Wave of I-73 Exit Closures in Greensboro
