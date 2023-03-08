Sawtooth School for Visual Art is delighted to announce the appointment of Lauren Davis as Executive Director. Davis has extensive experience in nonprofit management, most recently serving as Chief Advancement Officer at Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County.
“We received an amazing level of interest in this position from qualified candidates across the entire country,” says the Chairman of the Board at Sawtooth, David Valliere. “We are thrilled to have Lauren on board, and we look forward to benefitting from her exceptional leadership as the new Executive Director at Sawtooth.”
Davis holds a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) focused on Nonprofit Management from North Carolina State University. She brings over ten years of experience working for various community organizations in the Piedmont Triad, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. During her tenure at Habitat for Humanity, she managed the Philanthropy, Volunteer, and Communications divisions and advanced the organization’s mission to provide communities with safe and affordable housing solutions.
Davis expresses a sincere passion for education, leadership, and appreciation for the arts. “It is truly an honor to join Sawtooth, which has long served as a cornerstone of our local arts community in Winston-Salem and beyond,” Davis states. “We need the creativity and vibrancy Sawtooth brings now more than ever. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to support its continued growth, sustainability, and ability to positively impact lives through arts education.”
Warren Moyer, Sawtooth’s former Director of Ceramics and instructor representative to the search committee, added: “Lauren’s initial connection to the Sawtooth was as a student in a pottery class. I am pleased that years later, she has chosen to lead the organization in its mission to provide our community with an outstanding visual arts school for all ages.”
Davis succeeds Amy Jordan Otterbourg, who became Executive Director in 2018.
For more information about Sawtooth School, contact (336) 723-7395 or visit sawtooth.org.
