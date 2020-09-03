WINSTON-SALEM, NC (SEPTEMBER 3, 2020)—Samaritan Ministries is seeking volunteers for several roles, including work in the kitchen area to package and serve meals for lunch and dinner. Under guidance of local and state health officials as relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, all lunches at Samaritan Ministries are being served to go. Shelter guests, who undergo careful daily screening, continue to eat meals in the dining room.
The weekday lunch shift for volunteers is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the dinner shift is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Sunday lunch shift is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner shift on Saturdays and Sundays is 4 to 7 p.m.
Samaritan Ministries has implemented special sanitation measures, including the installation of large plexiglass barriers in the food service area and hand washing and sanitizer stations. It also is limiting the number of volunteers to eight per shift for lunch and two for dinner. In addition, Samaritan Ministries will provide masks and food service gloves to volunteers.
Volunteers must be 13 or older, agree to a liability waiver, and adhere to strict sanitation guidelines that include wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, and appropriate distancing as recommended by health officials. Samaritan asks that higher-risk persons consult their medical provider about volunteering.
“Volunteers are truly the heartbeat of our Ministry in the fulfillment of our mission to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love,” Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Jan Kelly said. “We know that during this time, concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a great deal of uncertainty in our community. We remain fully committed to serving our guests, and to do so we need volunteers every day of the year.”
For more information about Samaritan Ministries and to sign up to volunteer, please visit samaritanforsyth.org. Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 East Northwest Boulevard near downtown Winston-Salem.
