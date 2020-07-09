WINSTON-SALEM – Work on the Salem Parkway project will require the highway to be closed in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Main Street this weekend.
The closure is needed so crews can do bridge painting and remove all the supports underneath the Green Street pedestrian bridge.
The highway closure will be in place starting at 8 p.m. on Friday with all lanes reopening when the work is completed, and no later than 6 a.m. on Monday.
Signed detours will be in place. Eastbound vehicles will exit at Cloverdale Avenue and use First Street, Peters Creek Parkway, Academy Street, Old Salem Road and Main Street to get back to Salem Parkway.
Westbound drivers will have to exit at Main Street and will use First Street to get to Cloverdale Avenue and return to the Parkway.
Motorists need to pay extra attention while in the work area and along the detour route. They should anticipate traveling through the area will take a little longer than normal because of the detour.
The work is dependent on weather conditions.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
